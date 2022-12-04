Categories
Reports: USF to hire Tennessee OC Alex Golesh as new head coach



Reports: USF to hire Tennessee OC Alex Golesh as new head coach

TAMPA, Fla. — Nearly a month since Jeff Scott was relieved of his duties as head coach for USF, multiple reports say the school is set to officially hire his replacement. 

Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh has accepted an offer to be the Bulls’ next head coach, 247Sports reports.

Golesh was also linked to the head coaching job at Cincinnati, according to 247Sports.

During his time with the Vols, Golesh’s offense ranked No. 1 in scoring and total offense in the Football Bowl Subdivision, Knoxville News Sentinel reports.

Golesh is also the Vols’ first Broyles Award finalist since 1998, according to Knoxville News Sentinel. 

The 38-year-old will replace Scott, who had a 4-28 record as USF’s head coach throughout his three seasons with the team and 1-26 against Football Bowl Subdivision teams. Scott was fired on Sunday, Nov. 6, a day after the Bulls’ 54-28 loss against Temple.

USF has not yet officially announced Golesh as their head coach, but after posting a tweet on Monday asking “Who’s ready to know who the next USF Head Football Coach is?,” it should be expected soon.



