Robert Pattinson Just Made His Red Carpet Debut With His

After four years of dating, the pair made their debut as a couple this weekend at the Dior fall 2023 menswear show in Giza, Egypt.
Rob looked handsome in a beige suit with a brown turtleneck, while Suki stunned in a plum-colored slip dress with a mesh detailing and a bold red lip.
According to People, Rob and Suki were confirmed to be dating in 2018, shortly after they first sparked dating rumors after they were seen showing PDA in London.
Since then, Rob hasn’t talked much about their relationship publicly. “If you let people in, it devalues what love is,” he told the Sunday Times’ Style magazine in 2019. “If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you’d think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall it ends better.”
He added, “I can’t understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it’s the same as when I do it and a hundred people are taking your photo. The line between when you’re performing and when you’re not will eventually get washed away and you’ll go completely mad.”
Yeah, I get that, though I wouldn’t be mad if he did talk about her more. They are seriously so cute!
Source link