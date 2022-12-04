Rooney makes Fury plea to King Charles after Chisora demolition

Speaking to talkSPORT from ringside, Rooney praised Fury’s skills and stated that The Gypsy King ‘epitomizes everything that boxing is’. “He’s the best we’ve seen for a long time. I don’t think anyone will beat him. I think he’s an absolute legend, what he’s done for boxing. He’s entertaining. His skills are incredible,” he said.

“His mentality is incredible. If I’m being honest, I probably think he should be knighted. Because he hasn’t been afraid to go abroad. He’s won titles abroad. Defended them abroad. He sums up and epitomizes everything that boxing is.”

Despite Rooney’s insistence that Fury is the best heavyweight in the world, it is Oleksandr Usyk that sits at the top of the Ring Magazine divisional rankings. The pair are expected to square off against each other in the first undisputed heavyweight unification clash of the four-belt era to determine who truly deserves the title of No1.