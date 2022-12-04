Royal expert on ‘challenge’ King Charles could have at coronation

“It’s going to be much smaller, much more scaled back and certainly much less costly to the taxpayer, to the royal purse as well.”

King Charles’ coronation is expected to take place in Wesminister Abbey on May 6, eight months after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

An official statement from Buckingham Palace reads: “The Coronation Ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, London, and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

“The Ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside The Queen Consort.”

