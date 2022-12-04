Russia losing ‘500 soldiers a day’ in Ukraine – VIDEO





Ukrainian Defence Minister Advisor Yuriy Sak says the Russian military is losing manpower at a massive rate as 500 soldiers are killed a day. The Kremlin is facing a struggle to hold the frontlines in the remaining land under Russia’s control amid repeated attempts at counter-attacks by Ukrainian forces.

Mr Sak told Sky News Australia: "In the past couple of weeks, they continue to lose the temporarily occupied territories," "Russian soldiers have been dying on the battlefield on average … 500 soldiers a day, we've destroyed now over 90,000 Russian soldiers." Retired US Lt. General Mark Hertling has also backed Ukraine to "counter poor Russian forces" in Ukraine in the coming months as fighting looks to continue around the strategic town of Bakhmut. Mr Hertling is adamant that Ukraine can secure "more victories" against Russian troops given their combat readiness and training by Western militaries.

Mr Hertling told CNN: “Yeah, I think we’re gonna see because of a variety of factors Ukraine having a cross over the Dnipro river, Russia trying to force mobilise forces to the front. “Some very good victories recently by Ukraine in both the Northeast and the Southeast. I “think we’re going to see a little bit of slowing down, but Ukraine continues to defend well and fight and gain more ground. “What we’re seeing and what’s been reported by both CNN and the Washington Post is this potential opportunity to train large numbers of Ukrainian forces at some of the US training areas

Mr Hertling told CNN: “The weather plays an equal part on both sides truthfully, but what you’re talking about is the preparedness and the discipline within the force. “What we’ve seen in the Russian force so far is a lack of discipline, a lack of leadership, poorly equipped. “They’re not prepared to address the kinds of things that are associated with winter warfare oil for equipment, the kinds of things you need to stay dry, the uniforms that will keep you warm. “What NATO is providing Ukraine right now is the type of uniforms they need to sustain themselves.”