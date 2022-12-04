Russia-Ukraine war live: public support in Russia for military

Public support in Russia for war ‘falling significantly’, says UK The British Ministry of Defence, in its latest intelligence estimate, has pointed to new signs from an independent Russian media outlet that public support in Russia for the military campaign was “falling significantly”. Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 04 December 2022 Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/wgwjroo1ys 🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/pSq13JBIrv — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) December 4, 2022

”,”url”:”https://twitter.com/DefenceHQ/status/1599295144825704448″,”id”:”1599295144825704448″,”hasMedia”:false,”role”:”inline”,”isThirdPartyTracking”:false,”source”:”Twitter”,”elementId”:”f779124f-f234-4bab-88b7-6bdd52ca1c48″}}”/> Meduza, a website reporting Russian news from Latvia, says it had obtained a recent confidential opinion survey conducted by the Federal Protection Service, which is in charge of guarding the Kremlin and providing security to top government officials. The survey, commissioned by the Kremlin, found that 55% of respondents backed peace talks with Ukraine while 25% wanted the war to go on. The report didn’t mention the margin of error. Levada Center, Russia’s top independent pollster, found in a similar poll carried out in November poll that 53% of respondents supported peace talks, 41% spoke in favour of continuing the fight, and 6% were undecided. That poll of 1,600 people had a margin of error of no more than 3.4%. The British MoD noted that: Despite the Russian authorities’ efforts to enforce pervasive control of the information environment, the conflict has become increasingly tangible for many Russians since the September 2022 partial mobilisation.

“With Russia unlikely to achieve major battlefield successes in the next several months, maintaining even tacit approval of the war amongst the population is likely to be increasingly difficult for the Kremlin. In recent weeks, Russia’s military focus has been on striking Ukrainian infrastructure and pressing an offensive in the east, near the town of Bakhmut, while shelling sites in the city of Kherson, which Ukrainian forces liberated last month after an eight-month Russian occupation. Updated at 06.45 EST

The British Ministry of Defence, in its latest intelligence estimate, has pointed to new signs from an independent Russian media outlet that public support in Russia for the military campaign was “falling significantly”.

Meduza, a website reporting Russian news from Latvia, says it had obtained a recent confidential opinion survey conducted by the Federal Protection Service, which is in charge of guarding the Kremlin and providing security to top government officials.

The survey, commissioned by the Kremlin, found that 55% of respondents backed peace talks with Ukraine while 25% wanted the war to go on. The report didn’t mention the margin of error.

Levada Center, Russia’s top independent pollster, found in a similar poll carried out in November poll that 53% of respondents supported peace talks, 41% spoke in favour of continuing the fight, and 6% were undecided. That poll of 1,600 people had a margin of error of no more than 3.4%.

The British MoD noted that:

Despite the Russian authorities’ efforts to enforce pervasive control of the information environment, the conflict has become increasingly tangible for many Russians since the September 2022 partial mobilisation.

“With Russia unlikely to achieve major battlefield successes in the next several months, maintaining even tacit approval of the war amongst the population is likely to be increasingly difficult for the Kremlin.



In recent weeks, Russia’s military focus has been on striking Ukrainian infrastructure and pressing an offensive in the east, near the town of Bakhmut, while shelling sites in the city of Kherson, which Ukrainian forces liberated last month after an eight-month Russian occupation.

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has reacted to a deal struck by the G7 and Australia setting a $60 price cap on Russian seaborne oil, calling it not serious and doing little to deter Russia from waging war.

“,”elementId”:”d6bdb78b-5b70-470f-98c9-2a67dce127f9″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

The price cap on Russian seaborne oil was adopted by the G7 and Australia, after it was agreed by EU countries. The measure aims to reduce Russia’s income from selling oil and limit a key source of funding for its war in Ukraine, while preventing a spike in global prices.

“,”elementId”:”53a507a2-6f04-4627-808c-39810e4cfc13″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

“You wouldn’t call it a serious decision to set such a limit for Russian prices, which is quite comfortable for the budget of a terrorist state,” Zelenskiy said in a video address on Saturday.

“,”elementId”:”1e8c8812-d4a3-4ae6-af93-964da54d4eae”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

“It’s only a matter of time before stronger tools will have to be used anyway. It is a pity that this time will be lost.”

“,”elementId”:”1f57d316-233a-442a-858b-40b9b2e31af4″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Russia has repeatedly said it will not supply oil to countries that implement the cap, and responded to the deal by reiterating it “will not accept” the cap and is analysing how to respond.

“,”elementId”:”19e96b46-2066-45b4-8772-4cd062e70898″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

The G7 price cap will allow non-EU countries to continue importing seaborne Russian crude oil, but it will prohibit shipping, insurance and re-insurance companies from handling cargoes of Russian crude around the globe, unless it is sold for less than $60.

“,”elementId”:”eeccb5f9-7882-48cf-8f77-5ceadb1fbfc7″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

That could complicate the shipment of Russian crude priced above the cap, even to countries which are not part of the agreement.

“,”elementId”:”28470689-8042-47c2-af7c-5514008ba1f5″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

US treasury secretary Janet Yellen said the cap will particularly benefit low- and medium-income countries that have borne the brunt of high energy and food prices.

“,”elementId”:”bbc1ce01-2bdb-4b7c-afd9-d4467c89e6b3″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1670137457000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”02.04 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1670141755000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”03.15 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1670139089000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”02.31 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”02.31″,”title”:”Zelenskiy says level of price cap on Russia oil won’t deter Russia”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Sun 4 Dec 2022 07.27 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Sun 4 Dec 2022 02.04 EST”},{“id”:”638c2ae28f082ef70a24494b”,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

The top US intelligence chief says despite attacks on Ukraine’s power grid and other critical winter infrastructure, she sees no evidence of a reduced Ukrainian will to resist and expects the reduced tempo in fighting to continue in the next several months.

“,”elementId”:”0651cbc7-a678-4da7-aa46-5a2a2690660b”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

“We’re seeing a kind of a reduced tempo already of the conflict … and we expect that’s likely to be what we see in the coming months,” Avril Haines told the annual Reagan National Defense Forum in California.

“,”elementId”:”bcb1e760-2467-4f29-bf30-1ef3485c80dd”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

She said both the Ukrainian and Russian militaries would be looking to try to refit and resupply to prepare for a counter-offensive after the winter, but there was a question as to what that would look like, and added:

“,”elementId”:”875b831e-3ff9-4b47-a671-fd46b5a1a6f9″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

“We actually have a fair amount of skepticism as to whether or not the Russians will be in fact prepared to do that. I think more optimistically for the Ukrainians in that timeframe.”

“,”elementId”:”28bd325b-e360-4d93-b3bf-4fbbdeec2d4e”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Asked about the effects of Russian attacks on Ukraine’s power grid and other civilian infrastructure, Haines said Moscow’s aim was partly to undermine the will of Ukrainians to resist, and added: “I think we’re not seeing any evidence of that being undermined right now at this point.”

“,”elementId”:”85c23a26-0d92-4e9c-8b31-8053244d9808″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1670137457000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”02.04 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1670138404000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”02.20 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1670138405000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”02.20 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”02.20″,”title”:”US expects reduced tempo in fighting to continue for next few months”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Sun 4 Dec 2022 07.27 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Sun 4 Dec 2022 02.04 EST”},{“id”:”638c1e5b8f082ef70a244917″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Hello and welcome to today’s live coverage of the war in Ukraine. My name is Christine Kearney and I’ll be with you for the next while.

“,”elementId”:”7833bad8-ef79-4f64-9882-e94c3e984d51″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

US intelligence say they’re expecting the reduced tempo in fighting in Ukraine to continue in the next several months.

“,”elementId”:”31d135ef-30aa-4b1c-8c54-fd22fecb122f”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

The US director of national intelligence said on Saturday she sees no evidence of a reduced Ukrainian will to resist, despite attacks on its power grid and other critical winter infrastructure.

“,”elementId”:”96f255d4-5c98-40f3-b265-e0ffcc286a35″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

In addition, she said both the Ukrainian and Russian militaries would be looking to try to refit and resupply to prepare for a counter-offensive after the winter, but there was a question as to what that would look like.

“,”elementId”:”ae51a9f6-24ad-4199-8baf-7323f628b1e2″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

More on this shortly. In the meantime, here are the other key recent developments:

“,”elementId”:”cc0ed8ed-9063-4733-b7bc-d31672ac64f1″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”



Russia “will not accept” a price cap on its oil and is analysing how to respond, the Kremlin said in comments reported on Saturday, in response to a deal by western powers aimed at limiting a key source of funding for its war in Ukraine. The price cap on Russian seaborne oil was adopted by the G7 and Australia, after it was agreed by EU countries.



President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the $60 price cap on seaborne Russian oil is not serious and will do little to deter Russia from waging war in Ukraine. “It’s only a matter of time before stronger tools will have to be used anyway. It is a pity that this time will be lost,” he said in a video statement on Saturday.



US treasury secretary Janet Yellen said the cap will particularly benefit low- and medium-income countries that have borne the brunt of high energy and food prices. “The price cap will immediately cut into (President Vladimir) Putin’s most important source of revenue,” Yellen said in a statement.



Russia’s embassy in the US criticised what it called the “dangerous” western move and said Moscow would continue to find buyers for its oil.



US defense secretary Lloyd Austin on Saturday accused Russia of “deliberate cruelty” in its war in Ukraine, saying Moscow was intentionally targeting civilians. “With deliberate cruelty, Russia is putting civilians and civilian targets in its gunsights,” Austin told the Reagan National Defense Forum in Simi Valley, California.



Ukraine is slapping sanctions on 10 senior clerics linked to a pro-Moscow church on the grounds they agreed to work with Russian occupation authorities or justified Moscow’s invasion, the security service said on Saturday. The announcement is the latest in a series of steps against a Ukrainian branch of the Orthodox Church linked historically to Moscow. The Orthodox Church in Russia itself backs the war.



Eighteen Ukrainian diplomatic missions in 12 countries have received bloody packages , including animal parts, in what Ukraine has described as a “campaign of terror and intimidation”. Oleg Nikolenko, a spokesperson from Ukraine’s foreign ministry, said the packages were simultaneously sent from one European country, which he could not disclose while the investigation was ongoing.



The west should consider how to address Russia’s need for security guarantees if Vladimir Putin agrees to negotiations about ending the war in Ukraine, the French president, Emmanuel Macron, said. He said Europe needed to address Putin’s fear that “Nato comes right up to its doors”, and the deployment of weapons that could threaten Russia, as Europe prepares its future security architecture, Reuters reports.



The Ukrainian army has recaptured 13 settlements in the Luhansk region , the eastern-most oblast in the country, according to the head of the regional administration, Serhiy Haidai. He said that artillery was still being fired at the villages by Russian forces. Doctors are due to visit next week and firewood is being organised for residents, Haidai posted on Telegram.



Russian forces are concentrating most of their strength on taking the town of Bakhmut in Donetsk , according to the British Ministry of Defence.



Ukraine has detained eight people over the theft of a mural painted by the elusive British street artist Banksy from a wall in the Kyiv suburbs, authorities said. The stencil image of a person in a nightgown and gas mask holding a fire extinguisher next to the charred remains of a window in the town of Hostomel went missing on Friday, they said.



“,”elementId”:”0c35f12d-738b-42a4-a2bf-6f29b56356e6″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1670137457000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”02.04 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1670137420000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”02.03 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1670137457000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”02.04 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”02.04″,”title”:”Welcome and summary”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Sun 4 Dec 2022 07.27 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Sun 4 Dec 2022 02.04 EST”}],”filterKeyEvents”:false,”format”:{“display”:0,”theme”:0,”design”:10},”id”:”key-events-carousel-mobile”}”>

More than 500 Ukrainian localities remained without power on Sunday following weeks of Russian airstrikes on the electric grid, an interior ministry official said. “The enemy continues to attack the country’s essential infrastructure. Currently, 507 localities in eight regions of our country are cut off from electricity supplies,” deputy interior minister Yevgueny Yenin told Ukrainian television, AFP reports. “The Kharkiv region is the worst hit with 112 isolated villages,” Yenin added. Another 90 villages were cut off in the Donetsk and Kherson regions, he said, with others in the regions of Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia and Lugansk. Repeated daily power cuts have left millions of people without heat or lighting while outside temperatures have dropped below zero Celsius (32 Fahrenheit) in recent days. With further strikes on the network widely expected, Ukrainians fear a difficult prolonged winter as well as a flood of departures by refugees from a war now into a tenth month. Private Ukrainian energy operator DTEK said Thursday that nearly half of Ukraine’s electricity grid remains damaged after Russia began targeting Ukrainian energy facilities in October.

OPEC+ has agreed to stick to its oil output targets at a meeting on Sunday, two OPEC+ sources told Reuters. The decision comes two days after the Group of Seven (G7) nations agreed a price cap on Russian oil. OPEC+, which comprises the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, angered the US and other western nations in October when it agreed to cut output by 2m barrels a day (bpd), about 2% of world demand, from November until the end of 2023. Washington accused the group and one of its leaders, Saudi Arabia, of siding with Russia despite Moscow’s war in Ukraine. OPEC+ argued it had cut output because of a weaker economic outlook. Oil prices have declined since October due to slower Chinese and global growth and higher interest rates. On Friday, G7 nations and Australia agreed a $60 a barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil in a move to deprive Vladimir Putin of revenue while keeping Russian oil flowing to global markets. Moscow said it would not sell its oil under the cap and was analysing how to respond. Updated at 07.27 EST

The head of US intelligence Avril Haines said Washington expects the ‘reduced tempo’ in the Ukraine conflict to continue over the coming months. US expects ‘reduced tempo’ in Ukraine conflict to continue, says top intelligence official – video

The British MoD has released photographs of Ukrainian recruits training in the UK being issued with their kit for their return to Ukraine. Ukrainian recruits training in the UK are issued kit in preparation for their return to Ukraine where they will fight to free their nation. As the temperature plummets, recruits are given cold weather clothing in addition to the regular kit.

#StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/CWqcGjA43y — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) December 4, 2022

#StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/CWqcGjA43y — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) December 4, 2022

#StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/CWqcGjA43y — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) December 4, 2022 Updated at 06.10 EST

More on French president Emmanuel Macron’s comments that the west should consider how to address Russia’s demands for security guarantees if President Vladimir Putin agrees to negotiations about ending the war in Ukraine. In his remarks, broadcast on Saturday, Macron told French TV station TF1 that Europe needs to prepare its future security architecture, Reuters reports. This means that one of the essential points we must address – as President Putin has always said – is the fear that Nato comes right up to its doors, and the deployment of weapons that could threaten Russia. That topic will be part of the topics for peace, so we need to prepare what we are ready to do, how we protect our allies and member states, and how to give guarantees to Russia the day it returns to the negotiating table. Russia and the US have both said this week they are open to talks in principle, though US president Joe Biden said he would talk to Putin only if the Kremlin chief showed he was interested in ending the war. Ukraine says negotiations are possible only if Russia stops attacking and pulls out its troops. Many in Ukraine and the west are strongly opposed to any negotiation with Putin that would reward him with concessions after nearly 10 months of war, especially as Ukraine has driven back Russian forces from large areas in the past three months. But Macron‘s remarks suggested he was sympathetic to Moscow’s demand for security guarantees, which was the focus of intense but failed diplomacy in the run-up to the war, Reuters reports. On 8 February, weeks before Russia’s invasion, Putin said at a joint news conference with Macron in Moscow that Russia would keep trying to obtain answers from the west to its main three security demands: no more Nato enlargement; no missile deployments near its borders; and a scaling back of Nato’s military infrastructure in Europe to 1997 levels. The US said at the time that the Russian demands were “non-starters”. Updated at 05.21 EST

The head of US intelligence, Avril Haines, has alluded to past allegations by some that advisers to the Russian president Vladimir Putin could be shielding him from bad news – for Russia – about war developments, and said he “is becoming more informed of the challenges that the military faces in Russia”. “But it’s still not clear to us that he has a full picture of at this stage of just how challenged they are,” Haines said late on Saturday at the Reagan National Defense Forum in Simi Valley, California. Looking ahead, Haines said, “honestly we’re seeing a kind of a reduced tempo already of the conflict” and her team expects that both sides will look to refit, resupply, and reconstitute for a possible Ukrainian counter-offensive in the spring, AP reports. “But we actually have a fair amount of skepticism as to whether or not the Russians will be in fact prepared to do that,” she said. “And I think more optimistically for the Ukrainians in that timeframe.” In recent weeks, Russia’s military focus has been on striking Ukrainian infrastructure and pressing an offensive in the east, near the town of Bakhmut, while shelling sites in the city of Kherson, which Ukrainian forces liberated last month after an eight-month Russian occupation. Updated at 05.46 EST

Stephen Marche ‘Our mission is crucial’: meet the warrior librarians on Ukraine. When Russia invaded Ukraine, a key part of its strategy was to destroy historic libraries in order to eradicate the Ukrainians’ sense of identity. But Putin hadn’t counted on the unbreakable spirit of the country’s librarians. Read more here

The Moscow home of the son of Alexander Litvinenko, the defector killed with polonium-210 in London in 2006, has been visited by recruiting officers from the Russian army hoping to sign him up, Vanessa Thorpe and Jon Ungoed-Thomas report. Anatoly Litvinenko, 28, has revealed that he was called up for military service in Ukraine a few weeks ago by soldiers who seemed unaware of his tragic history with Vladimir Putin’s regime. “Around mid-October, almost a month after Putin called for the partial mobilisation in Russia, there was a knock at the door of the apartment of the Moscow flat registered as my official residence,” he writes on Sunday in the Observer, before the broadcast of a new television drama telling the story of his father’s poisoning at the hands of Russian assassins. Read more here: Updated at 03.46 EST

Ukraine slaps sanctions on senior clerics in pro-Moscow church Reuters reports Ukraine is imposing sanctions on 10 senior clerics linked to a pro-Moscow church on the grounds they agreed to work with Russian occupation authorities or justified Moscow’s invasion, the security service said. The announcement made on Saturday is the latest in a series of steps against a Ukrainian branch of the Orthodox church linked historically to Moscow. The Orthodox church in Russia itself backs the war. In a statement, the security services said the 10 clerics had variously agreed to cooperate with occupation authorities, promoted pro-Russian narratives and justified Russian military aggression in Ukraine. Most of the clerics – all either members of the church or closely linked to it – live in territories controlled by Russia or are abroad, the service said. “The Security Service of Ukraine continues to carry out comprehensive work on the protection of Ukrainian statehood and will continue to expose persons who threaten the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine,” it said. The Ukrainian branch formally severed ties with the Russian Orthodox church last May, but is still mistrusted by many Ukrainians and accused of secret co-operation with Russia. Updated at 03.10 EST

Zelenskiy says level of price cap on Russia oil won’t deter Russia Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has reacted to a deal struck by the G7 and Australia setting a $60 price cap on Russian seaborne oil, calling it not serious and doing little to deter Russia from waging war. The price cap on Russian seaborne oil was adopted by the G7 and Australia, after it was agreed by EU countries. The measure aims to reduce Russia’s income from selling oil and limit a key source of funding for its war in Ukraine, while preventing a spike in global prices. “You wouldn’t call it a serious decision to set such a limit for Russian prices, which is quite comfortable for the budget of a terrorist state,” Zelenskiy said in a video address on Saturday. “It’s only a matter of time before stronger tools will have to be used anyway. It is a pity that this time will be lost.” Russia has repeatedly said it will not supply oil to countries that implement the cap, and responded to the deal by reiterating it “will not accept” the cap and is analysing how to respond. The G7 price cap will allow non-EU countries to continue importing seaborne Russian crude oil, but it will prohibit shipping, insurance and re-insurance companies from handling cargoes of Russian crude around the globe, unless it is sold for less than $60. That could complicate the shipment of Russian crude priced above the cap, even to countries which are not part of the agreement. US treasury secretary Janet Yellen said the cap will particularly benefit low- and medium-income countries that have borne the brunt of high energy and food prices. Updated at 03.15 EST

US expects reduced tempo in fighting to continue for next few months The top US intelligence chief says despite attacks on Ukraine’s power grid and other critical winter infrastructure, she sees no evidence of a reduced Ukrainian will to resist and expects the reduced tempo in fighting to continue in the next several months. “We’re seeing a kind of a reduced tempo already of the conflict … and we expect that’s likely to be what we see in the coming months,” Avril Haines told the annual Reagan National Defense Forum in California. She said both the Ukrainian and Russian militaries would be looking to try to refit and resupply to prepare for a counter-offensive after the winter, but there was a question as to what that would look like, and added: “We actually have a fair amount of skepticism as to whether or not the Russians will be in fact prepared to do that. I think more optimistically for the Ukrainians in that timeframe.” Asked about the effects of Russian attacks on Ukraine’s power grid and other civilian infrastructure, Haines said Moscow’s aim was partly to undermine the will of Ukrainians to resist, and added: “I think we’re not seeing any evidence of that being undermined right now at this point.”