Ruturaj Gaikwad dating Sayali Sanjeev? Actress breaks silence on

India’s young batting sensation Ruturaj Gaikwad has been making the headlines for his alleged relationship with actor Sayali Sanjeev. In the latest update, Sanjeev has finally opened up about the whole scenario between her and the Chennai Super Kings batter. The Marathi actor revealed how the media reports have affected her friendship with the cricketer and what she feels about the media coverage about the two being linked in a relationship. (WATCH: Gaikwad SMASHES World Record, hammers 43 runs and 7 sixes in 1 over vs Uttar Pradesh)

“There is nothing. Because of these rumours our friendship has also got spoiled. We cannot talk to each other as friends. Kuch tha hi nahi. Mujhe pata bhi nahi kyun joda jaaraha hai humko,” Sanjeev said as per Hindustantimes.

All the rumours began when Gaikwad commented on Sanjeev’s post a few years back. However, both did not give any clarification on their stance about the relationship and the media reports kept on assuming.

“Because of rumours a few issues are created in our personal life as well, which gossipmongers don’t understand. It affects us a bit. He is a nice player. And initially, we spoke about it. Initially, we avoided it, saying, ‘Chod na rumours hai’ (leave, it’s all rumours). We always thought jab sacchaai bahar aa jayegi tab sabko pata chal hi jayega. Probably when we get married to our respective partners, people would know. But if dedh saal ke baad bhi there are these rumours, then it starts bothering. Later on we were like bas karo yaar,” she added.

Adding more to her relationship status, Sanjeev told that she is not dating anyone at the moment. For her efforts in TV programmes like Perfect Pati and Gulmohar, Sayali Sanjeev has also garnered a lot of attention. She was most recently seen in the series Shubhmangal Online.

Coming to Gaikwad, the Maharashtra and Chennai Super Kings batter is in astonishing form at the moment as he created List A history by becoming the first-ever batter to hammer 43 runs and 7 sixes in 1 over. Gaikwad achieved the feat while opening the innings for Maharashtra in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 quarterfinal against Uttar Pradesh.