Santa Paws turns 20 as pets, owners, Santa strike a pose

Celebrating this activity’s 20th year, Canine Companions hosted its annual Santa Paws event Sunday. Dozens of pets and their owners posed for their holiday photos with Santa Claus at the Western Farm Center in Santa Rosa.

Each $25 donation per pic went to Canine Companions and participants received a digital photo and a chance at festive door prizes.

Dogs and cats weren’t the only fur- or feather-bearing loved ones on hand Sunday, there were rabbits, chickens and even goats, organizers said.