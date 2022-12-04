Simple lip liner trick that makes ‘dramatic’ difference

As we age, our lips lose pigment and may even become thinner due to reduced collagen production. Makeup artist Ariane Poole spoke on YouTube channel Sixty And Me about how women over 60 can use lipstick to their anti-ageing advantage and look younger instantly.

It is possible that you could pull off a variety of daring lipstick shades in your youth, as your lips were probably plumper and darker.

However, as the body’s production of collagen slows down, there will be a reduction of volume in areas of your face, such as the lips. They may also start to lose pigment too.

These factors mean that many women will not be able to pull off the same striking shades they used to rock in their 20s, 30s and 40s.

But, there are still easy ways to make the lips look younger, plumper and vibrant at any age.

