Snorkel Or Scuba Only: What It’s Like At The Depths Of Devil’s

A striking site often compared to the amazing cenotes in Mexico — but conveniently located in the Sunshine State — Devil’s Den is usually deemed among the best dive sites in Florida on land. The magnificent attraction is a naturally formed underground pool inside a cave where visitors can dive right in — either by snorkeling or scuba diving.





Bought in 1993 by its current owners, this stunning natural wonder has gone from a simple recreational scuba diving site to a world-scale tourist attraction, attracting curious mask and fin-wearers to descend within and see the pool’s prehistoric past.

This breathtaking underground spring might well be one of the best places for snorkeling in Florida (inland, not out in the ocean), but it’s actually much more than that. The cave has been a home for living creatures for millions of years — many now extinct — with numerous visible fossils that snorkelers and divers can search for. In fact, many fossils discovered at the site date back to the Pleistocene Age — a collection of which are currently on display at The University of Florida’s Museum of Natural History.

With its ancient rock formations, striking stalactites, impressive geological features, and the said fossil beds dating back 33 million years (and, of course, much more adventure), a trip to Devil’s Den might just be one of the best things to do in Florida besides theme parks, the state’s sandy beaches, vibrant nightlife, and the top Florida museums. Still, it’s time to take a deeper dive (sorry) into this unique, spectacular site of splendor; what is the Florida Devil’s Den, and how did it come to be?

What Is Devil’s Den In Florida?

Located near Williston, Florida, Devil’s Den Prehistoric Spring and its grounds are privately owned and operated as a scuba diving training and recreational facility. Easily one of the best tourist attractions Florida has to offer its more adventurous visitors (and water lovers), Devil’s Den is an underground river and cave filled with breathtaking beauty, unearthly awe, and evident ancient history layered within its watery walls and descending depths.

More specifically and scientifically, the site is a karst window — the term used to describe a roof over a subterranean river that has collapsed, leaving the water exposed to the open surface. Indeed, at some point in the cavern’s timeline, the underground river’s roof caved in, forming the Devil’s Den Floridians, and tourists have grown to love it. What’s more, the cave’s features and size are as incredible as its natural history; it plunges to a depth of 54 feet and boasts a surface diameter of 120 feet.

Four underwater passages also extend from the cave’s opening and descend between 5 feet and 90 feet under the water. Fascinatingly, animal and human remains dating back to 7500 BC were found in one of the 70-feet-deep passages at Devil’s Den — how’s that for prehistoric significance?

Devil’s Den Florida Dive Site Information:

Devil’s Den Size: 20 feet surface diameter

20 feet surface diameter Devil’s Den Depth: 54 feet (16.45 meters) maximum

54 feet (16.45 meters) maximum Devil’s Den Water Temperature: 72° F (22.2 °C) year-round

Can You Go Scuba Diving In Devil’s Den?

Note: Devil’s Den permits scuba diving and snorkeling only — there’s no general swimming allowed

The Devil’s Den dive site is owned by a private dive and snorkel center, Devil’s Den Spring. The business invites guests to enjoy scuba diving and snorkeling in Devil’s Den for a reasonable fee — perfect for an exciting day trip or as part of a Florida vacation itinerary incorporating some of the state’s most beautiful natural attractions. The site boasts a natural, crystal-clear pool where divers and snorkelers can swim, as well as four ancient underwater passages and caves; however, caves are strictly off-limits due to safety concerns.

Many people have even discovered prehistoric artifacts within the pool and passages, some dating back thousands upon thousands of years. In addition to human remains, divers have found remnants of extinct creatures, such as mastodons and ground sloths, and even saber-toothed cats. With the cave being so old, fossils and artifacts aren’t the only treasures to scope out; the underwater river is chock-full of unique geological features, too, including gorgeous stalactites and dramatic rocky decorations formed over the many amassed millenniums.

Devil’s Den Scuba Diving Information & Requirements

As a scuba diving training center, Devil’s Den diving and snorkeling center offers scuba diving seven days a week; however, scuba divers must be certified already. Anybody wishing to dive Devil’s Den in Florida needs to have an Open Water Diver certification or higher. Plus, dive buddies are required, meaning only certified divers in pairs are allowed to scuba dive Devil’s Den.

The dive operator doesn’t offer scuba programs or lessons; the center is for “fun divers” only, which means only those carrying a minimum of an Open Water certification are granted admission. Furthermore, insured dive instructors are welcome to bring their own dive students as part of a dive course. With proof of valid diver insurance and an instructor certification card, the center will waive the instructor’s diver admission fee.

How Much Is Scuba Diving At Devil’s Den, Florida?

Dive admission: $38 per diver

$38 per diver Full scuba gear rental: $45

$45 Air refills: $8 per scuba tank

$8 per scuba tank Individual equipment rental is also available

Night diving at Devil’s Den is also possible through appointment only when booked at least one week in advance. However, night divers must hold an Advanced Diver certification or dive with a certified instructor.

Can You Snorkel At Devil’s Den?

Like scuba divers, snorkelers are welcome to explore Devil’s Den. Unlike scuba, though, snorkeling at Devil’s Den doesn’t require any certification — only that visitors are confident swimmers.

Snorkeling at Devil’s Den is just as mind-blowing as scuba diving and is a better option for those without diver certifications or who find scuba a little too intense. Snorkelers still get the chance to enjoy the pool’s crystal clear water, gaze at the ancient passageways from afar, and be on the lookout for fish swimming by — maybe even the resident turtle if they’re lucky. (And if they’re unlucky, they might wish to check out the Florida beaches where nesting turtles and babies can be seen at certain times of the year instead!)

Can You Swim In Devil’s Den?

Recreational swimming at Devil’s Den isn’t allowed, only snorkeling and scuba diving. According to the operator’s website, the reason general swimming isn’t permitted comes down to strict insurance regulations. Therefore, the only way to swim at Devil’s Den is to buy a snorkel or scuba pass and snorkel or partake in scuba — perhaps a good excuse to finally learn scuba diving! Visitors also have to be in full gear to enter the water, which they can rent or bring with them.

How Much Is Snorkeling At Devil’s Den In Florida?

The common ‘how much does it cost to go to Devil’s Den’ question plagues the mind of many a traveler, fearing it’ll command an arm and a leg as an entrance fee, given how expensive many top Florida tourist destinations are. However, people may be pleasantly surprised when they find out that Devil’s Den is relatively affordable. Of course, the fee to get in the water depend slightly on what equipment guests bring themselves — but even so, gear rental is possible and not too pricey.

Devil’s Den Snorkeling Prices & Hours

Devil’s Den Snorkel Price: Monday to Friday: $18.00 per person, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, $25.00 per person

Monday to Friday: $18.00 per person, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, $25.00 per person Devil’s Den Opening Hours: Monday to Thursday, 9 am to 5 pm, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, 8 am to 5 pm

Monday to Thursday, 9 am to 5 pm, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, 8 am to 5 pm Devil’s Den Snorkeling Gear Rental Price: $12.00 per person — on top of the admission fee (Gear rental includes mask, snorkel, and fins)

Can You Stay Overnight At Devil’s Den?

For the ultimate experience at one of Florida’s top tourist attractions (and indeed one of its most mesmeric natural sites), camping at Devil’s Den or staying overnight in the comfortable cabins opens up an even more immersive retreat to complement the exciting day snorkeling and diving in the cavernous, rocky pool.

While accommodation isn’t quite in the realm of Florida’s best all-inclusive resorts and luxury hotels, the site’s lodging is cozy and offers everything guests need for an enjoyable stay and to appreciate nature. Devil’s Den camping opportunities come in the form of on-site RV campsites with full hookups, as well as tent grounds, both of which are available at affordable price tags. The center’s cabins are also popular; there are four of them in total, all identical in size and layout, each basic but clean and comfortable. For the most up-to-date prices and availability or to make a booking, visit Devil’s Den Spring’s lodging page.

Are Pets Allowed At Devil’s Den?

Pets are allowed at Devil’s Den — but there are stringent rules regarding where they’re allowed to go. Pets aren’t permitted to access the cave pool — or most places on-site. That includes cabins and tents; guests are not allowed to bring animals along for their stay. The only exception to the rule is for those with an RV booking, for which pets are allowed, but only if kept on a leash at all times.

Devil’s Den admission fees for snorkeling and diving are separate from the site’s camping and cabin rental fees. Tent campers must also arrive no later than 5 pm for registration.

What Amenities Are There At Devil’s Den Florida?

The Devil’s Den spring pool isn’t the only star of the show; the site operator also provides numerous facilities for lodgers. Guests staying on-site can access the following:

Heated swimming pool

Over 30 picnic tables

Charcoal grills

Five cabanas

Two large pavilions

Two large changing areas with showers and a bathroom

Assorted lawn games

When Is The Best Time To Go To Devil’s Den Florida?

The best time to go to Devil’s Den in Florida is hard to say. The pleasant year-round air temperature of 72° F (22.2 °C) makes for comfortable snorkeling and scuba diving — whether in summer or winter. Still, although that temperature sounds inviting, people who are a little more thermally challenged might feel chilly after a while in the water — so a wetsuit is advised (at least 5 mm thick for warmth).

Amazingly, on cold winter mornings, steam appears over the water and rises smoke through the cave’s natural chimney—the very reason early settlers in the vicinity of the site coined the name “Devil’s Den.”

Where Is Devil’s Den Florida?

Devil’s Den FL Address: 18844-18854 NE 51 St, Williston, Florida, 32696, United States

18844-18854 NE 51 St, Williston, Florida, 32696, United States Devil’s Den Florida Coordinates: 29.4078, -82.4762

What To Know Before Going To Devil’s Den

Visitors must complete an insurance liability waiver on entering the property,

Guests have to be at least 18 years old to sign for themselves

A parent or legal guardian must be there to sign with visitors under 18

A snorkeling mask, snorkel, and fins are required to enter the water

Freediving fins and freediving (breath-hold diving) are not permitted

A minimum of an Open Water Diver certification (or above) is required to scuba dive at Devil’s Den

All scuba divers must have a dive buddy — no exceptions

No doubles, reels, re-breathers, knives, or side mounts

No cave entry is allowed for safety reasons — entering the caves is extremely dangerous

Visitors are kindly asked not to remove fossils or rocks

Scuba divers must be in the water by 4 pm at the latest to start the last dive of the day

Bring a wetsuit or rent one through the dive facility at Devil’s Den — don’t underestimate how chilly the water can get after prolonged exposure!

Is Devil’s Den In Florida Worth It?

Of course, visiting Devil’s Den is worth it. Plus, it’s only one and a half to two hours from Orlando by car, making it a unique day trip or overnight getaway from the hustle and bustle of one of the most popular cities in Florida (or as a complement to the top-rated tours in Orlando).

Granted, there aren’t anywhere near as many fish and other aquatic species to see in comparison to snorkeling and diving in Florida’s ocean. However, Devil’s Den ultimately makes up for the fact tenfold with its extraterrestrial structures, fossilized remnants of prehistoric life, and super-cool atmosphere — easily earning it status as one of the top dive sites Florida has for scuba lovers and snorkelers seeking otherworldly sights and a heightened level of adventure.

Other Things To Do Near Devil’s Den, Florida

As part of a visit to Devil’s Den, travelers can inject variety into their trip or make it a full-blown vacation by adding nearby attractions in Williston to their activity roster. A few things to do in Williston within Devil’s Den’s vicinity to check out include:

Cedar Lakes Woods & Gardens: stroll beautiful botanical gardens with waterfalls, koi ponds, and over 50 garden displays

Two Hawk Hammock: meet adorable barnyard animals, watch beautiful wildlife, enjoy live music, and tuck into tasty grub

Finally, if the water keeps on calling, the area offers even more springs for snorkelers and divers to explore. This gorgeous part of Florida is home to an array of natural springs — and, lucky for Devil’s Den water bunnies, many of this region’s glistening natural pools are close to the site (perfect for folks yearning to dive, dive, and dive again). Check out this list of nearby springs to Devil’s Den and choose which ones tickle those fins!