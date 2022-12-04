Snow hits Britain in first major fall this winter





Winter has come for the UK with significant snowfall arriving for the first time this year sparking weather warnings and fears of blizzards. The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for parts of Scotland and as this photograph shows Nenthead in Cumbria recieved a blanket of the white stuff in the first flurries for England. North of the Border snow up to 5cm could fall in lower areas, with up to 10cm expected at levels above 200m, the weather service said.

Predicted strong northerly winds could spark blizzard conditions in some parts making travel perilous for motorists. Addressing the first winter snowfall, the Met Office said: “Showers will fall as snow to low levels on Wednesday. Accumulations of 2-5 cm are possible at lower levels, with 5-10 cm above 200 metres, with some drifting and blizzard conditions in the strong northerly winds.”

Forecasters said the snowy conditions have been sparked by an area of low pressure originating from Norway that is set to come down to the UK with temperatures steadily falling in its wake. Dubbed the 'Troll from Trondheim', the snowstorms associated with the weather system could blanket parts of the UK with snow and see temperatures plunge. Forecasters said the worst of the snow could fall between December 10-15, while flurries could fall elsewhere across the UK as early as Sunday. Looking at the week ahead the Met Office said it would be: "Turning colder Wednesday and Thursday with snow showers across northern Scotland and perhaps parts of Northern Ireland and northeast England."

The Met Office forecast for the next five days is as follows: Today (Dec 4): Rather cloudy for most with some sunny intervals mainly in the west and northwest. Showers continuing to feed into eastern parts, especially from Norfolk northwards, but mostly dry elsewhere. Feeling chilly in the northeasterly breeze. Tonight: Cloudy for most with showers for eastern areas, particularly Norfolk northwards. Some clear spells in west but breeze keeping temperatures from falling too low. More widespread frost in northern Scotland. Monday: Cloudy with showers feeding into eastern areas and spreading into southeast England. Drier with good sunny spells for Scotland though northern parts still seeing showers. Staying cold and breezy. Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday: Mostly cloudy with occasional showers Tuesday. Turning colder Wednesday and Thursday with snow showers across northern Scotland and perhaps parts of Northern Ireland and northeast England. Sunny spells elsewhere.