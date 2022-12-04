Some DWP benefit payment dates are changing this December

The DWP has confirmed that those expecting a benefit payment on this day will receive it several days earlier on Friday, December 30.

Claimants in England receiving their benefit on Tuesday, January 3 should receive theirs as normal, however, claimants in Scotland will see theirs paid earlier on December 30.

If someone is due Tax Credits on Wednesday, January 4 in England and Northern Ireland, they should be paid the day before.

With every change in payment date, the DWP and HMRC reiterate that how much someone gets will not change and it will be paid into the same bank or building society account that it normally is paid into.