Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – The Independent | News

Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide

Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – December 4, 2022

ST. GEORGE, UT – December 2, 2022. The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pet adoption from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Your new best friend is ready to go home with you!

Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel Canyon Road. All adoptable cats and dogs are spayed or neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations. If you have questions about a specific pet or the adoption process, please email adoptions@bestfriends.org. If you’d like to apply to adopt one of these featured pets, click the link to their bio where you will find the adoption survey.

Boyd

Boyd may be a big boy but he still thinks he’s a lap dog and loves all the attention. He likes to cuddle and get scratches all over. His favorite thing is covering your face with sloppy kisses. At the Sanctuary, he lives alone, but he has spent time in a home with other dogs of all sizes and did very well. He even passed a small dog test at the Sanctuary. He cannot live with cats, however. Boyd was born in 2013. He can sometimes get overexcited, but he has made huge improvements since coming to the Sanctuary. If you’re willing to take the time to get to know a great guy, Boyd would love to meet you.

Cholula

A giant canvas of spots and silliness and of course with a name like Cholula, a little bit of spice underneath it all. Cholula was a ridiculously adorable puppy at Best Friends who grew into a ridiculously handsome boy. He can be a little shy with new people and because of his size and nervousness he wasn’t a good fit for the home he was in, but in the right home, he would be an endless source of entertainment and fun.

He still has the energy of a young dog so he would do best in an active home. He can be anxious around other dogs so would need to have an experienced owner who would be willing to supervise him until he is comfortable. Once he is settled though he is a giant goofball and just wants to run, play with his dog friends and hang out with his people. One look at him and you can tell he is truly one of a kind so if he is the kind for you he would love to be your one!

Watts

If you’re looking for the world’s greatest detective Watts is the dog for you! The world can be a bit overwhelming for Watts at times so to help with his confidence he loves doing nose work hunting out the treats we have hidden for him. He has become a master sleuth and can figure out any puzzle!

Because Watts can get overwhelmed at times, his ideal home would be quiet with a person who can allow him to do things at his own pace. He is a great companion who will respect your space and, although not overly affectionate when he is in his element with the people he loves he is happy and enthusiastic. He has lived with other dogs and mostly keeps to himself so he would make a great companion for another dog that isn’t looking for a lot of attention. Watts is looking for that perfect person to love and help him enjoy his golden years!

Bruce

Bruce can often be found wandering the halls at Cat Headquarters greeting visitors and volunteers. He loves to hang out with people and is a sleepover favorite, always described as a sweet, cuddly lap cat.

Bruce is very social – he’s never met a person he didn’t like! He loves stroller rides, being brushed, and has a thing for catnip. While he loves people, Bruce isn’t all that crazy about other cats, so his ideal home would be with a person all his own. He arrived declawed and has no teeth.

If you are looking for a calm buddy to greet you at the end of each day, or a gentle friend who just wants to curl up next to you, Bruce is the one. He is a sweetheart – adopt him before someone else does!

Odette

Meet Odette, a beautiful orange kitty with green eyes and a friendly, frisky personality. Odette loves people! She’ll stop at nothing to get you to play with her; wand toys, balls, a dust bunny, a paper clip – anything and everything is a toy for her! She’s extremely curious and smart, and has learned a few tricks with clicker training.

Odette enjoys going outside on stroller walks at our beautiful Sanctuary and would love having supervised outdoor time in her new home. With other cats, she can be shy and nervous at first, but once she gets to know them she’s happy to play.

Odette on a raw diet right now and would thrive with humans who continue to feed her what keeps her healthy and active. She’d also be happiest in a home that will give her lots of toys and playtime to keep her brain busy.

If you’re looking for a smart, spunky, fun-loving cat to brighten up your home, ask about Odette today.



Bakari

Bakari is a beautiful big buff boy who loves pets from just about everyone. He would prefer to be your only cat so that he can be the apple of your eye and soak up all of your attention. He’s looking forward to spending long days and nights getting cuddles on your lap. Bring this boy home and he will be your best buddy for life!

RSQ

RSQ is a non-profit animal rescue in St. George, Utah. Our mission is to be a voice for the voiceless, bettering the lives of animals in Utah’s rural communities. All the animals in our care are fully vetted including spay/neuter, vaccinations, microchiped, and any medical care they may need before adoption. We are open for walk-in visitors on Thursdays, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. For more information on RSQ and our adoptable animals, please contact RSQ at (800) 897-1136 or visit rsqutah.org.

Yoda

Hi. My name is Yoda! I am a 9-month-old girl, a Chihuahua mix, who wants to share my snuggles with a new friend. I am learning how to use the doggy door and doing very well with potty training. I am affectionate, and gentle, love kisses and would be good in a home with other dogs, children, or alone. I am currently in a foster home and thriving. Apply to meet me today!

Sally

Sally is a beautiful brindle that came in with her brother, Jack Skellington. They survived Parvo and are looking for their forever family. Sally is a sweet snuggler that loves food! Sally is doing well with potty training and is close to being vaccinated enough to start leash work. She is very smart, obedient, friendly, affectionate, playful, and gentle. Apply to meet Sally today!

Jack Skellington

Meet Jack Skellington. You will fall in love with Jack’s cuddles. He is very docile and has an excellent temperament. He’s comfortable in your lap or playing outside. Shy with other dogs but warms up quickly. He is friendly, playful, curious, and funny. Jack will make the perfect companion. He is also a true survivor! Jack came to us with Parvo, but he’s on the mend and looking for his forever home!

Sweet Potato Pie

Sweet Potato Pie is approximately 3 years old and looking for a lap to call hers forever. She is sweet and immediately opens up to pets from strangers. She is ready to explore and displays a natural curiosity! She is friendly, affectionate, and gentle. She is house-trained and would be good in a home with children or not.

Cheeto

Cheeto is a 6-month-old unbothered, moisturized, in his lane, focused, flourishing boy. He is the perfect addition to any home and displays a great level of apathy in the best way. Noisy and playful siblings are no match for his need for beauty sleep. He is house-trained and would be good in a home with other cats or alone.

Ruffles

Ruffles is a 6-month-old girl who is a bit shy but does not shy away from a soft approach. She is more than happy to be part of the cuddle puddle, but definitely takes some warming up. She allows the introduction pets with no fear, but maybe a little apprehension. She is a sweet young kitten with plenty of desire to play in

Providing Animals With Support (PAWS)

PAWS Adoption Center is now open to the public Tuesday-Saturday 11 AM-3 PM. Located at 1125 W. 1130 N. in St. George. All pets are microchipped, spayed or neutered, and current on vaccinations. Below are the pets currently available for adoption from the shelter. Adoption applications here. For more information contact PAWS at (435) 688-9748.

Cody

Meet Wiggles, aka Cody! He is one stunning, happy, sweet as can be pocket pit. This sturdy guy is simply one GREAT Dog! He loves to give you kisses and can’t get enough of human love. He’s just a babe who needs training which has started at PAWS. He like treats but would rather do what you ask for a love. He’s a strong walker & approximately 45 pounds, but with the proper harness and training, he’ll make a great walking partner. He’s just finishing up his quarantine and we will be dog testing him, but he has lived with other dogs. He was shot in the face with a BB but as you can see he’s almost completely healed up.

Bruce

Bruce is an amazing 9-month-old dog. He is playful, sweet, loving, and a very handsome boy! This guy loves humans and other dogs, he’s a playa and a lover. He is a favorite of the volunteers. He wants to find his forever home/family. If you think he may fit the bill for you, come in and meet this guy!

Crystal

Crystal is a 6-month-old Lab mix. She is playful, and sweet and will make a great family pet. She would be a good hiking, running, and camping buddy. She is very smart and would enjoy some training. PAWS volunteers have been working with her and she is very smart and a fast learner. Crystal knows how to use a dog door. Come into PAWS and meet her!

Franny

Frannie is a 7-year-old Torti/Tabby mix. She is very sweet and social. She likes to play but also loves her naps. She will make a great companion cat. Frannie gets along with other cats but would also be fine as an only cat. She’s waiting for you to come in and meet her so she can go home for the holidays!

Michael

At first glance, you might think Michael is a tough Tom with a cool and aloof personality, but honestly, that couldn’t be farther from the truth. When Michael first came to PAWS, he was sensitive and shy. Now he’s still sensitive and shy, AND the sweetest, mushiest little cuddle bug! He is often one of the first to greet people when they enter the room. Find Michael in one of the cats’ many snuggle beds and he will roll over, purr, and beg you for pets and love. He adores humans, and he gets along very well with other cats as long as they are gentle and calm with him. Michael is the best example of why you can never judge a book by its cover. Come down to PAWS to meet him today, but be careful, you might never want to let him go!

Brother

Brother is a 10-year-old handsome cat with great wisdom. He is a great listener, and loves to perch up on his cat tree and look out the window bathing in the sun. He does fine with other cats, would prefer no dogs and he doesn’t understand children so he will do best in a home without them. Brother has been at PAWS for 375 days. He would love to come home with you for the holidays and forever!

Please visit Mesquite Animal Shelter’s Petfinder website for a current listing and more detailed information on the animals. Mesquite Animal Shelter Petfinder or Please also check our Facebook pages for lost and found animals along with pet information at Mesquite Animal Control. We are located at 795 Hardy Way in Mesquite, Nevada. Animal Control may be reached by phone or voicemail at (702) 346-5268. Appointments will be made for you to visit an animal you are interested in adopting. All animals will be spayed or neutered prior to leaving the shelter and receive 1-year rabies vaccination and city license. Ages are approximate.

Billy

Billy is a 5-year-old Husky. This boy will be your best friend. Billy is a faithful, friendly, affectionate dog. He loves attention and petting. Rex is a calm dog, is always longing for attention – he would be a great companion! Your buddy would always be right there. Billy needs plenty of exercise to help him stay in shape. Billy lived in a home with another husky. He would be a good addition to any home. He is very talkative. He does well on a leash and is very easy to handle. His adoption fee is $60.

Luna

Hi, I’m Luna. I am 5 years old! I came to the shelter with another dog as my owner could not keep them due to illness in the home. I am a girl who is eager for TLC. I’m also the kind of woman that goes nowhere without being noticed. I can be a little shy. All I need is someone who will give me time with them and let me, in my own time, adjust and gain back my confidence. I am well-behaved and think you’ll enjoy being with me. My adoption fee is $60.

Hazel

Hazel enjoys spending time with people. She loves to cuddle with you and is very affectionate. Would love to be part of your family if you would give her a chance to win your love. She would appreciate it! She is ready and deserving of a loving family that can give her a furever home! Her adoption fee is $60.

Cannon

This young boy is just under a year old. He is very friendly, super affectionate, gentle as can be, intelligent as they come, and super independent. He is one confident pup who is quiet and dignified in his movements. This boy sure loves kisses too. He can be a couch potato when you want to relax and can keep up with you on the run. He is easy to walk with a leash. He will need daily walks to keep him in shape and entertained. His adoption fee is $60.

Samantha

13 months old Samantha is an independent cat that is looking for a home without a dog or cat as she has a very strong personality. This independent gal knows what she wants – a loving home where she can be the queen of the castle. Samantha enjoys getting attention but prefers when it’s on her terms. She will do best in a quiet home where she can be the star of the show. She will rub up on you affectionately. She will greet you at the door and tell you about her day and ask you about yours. She likes hanging out with you while you are doing your chores and she wants to know what you are doing. This fine lady needs someone with some patience, who will work with her and make her comfortable with her surroundings. Her adoption fee is $40.

Bella

Bella came to the shelter when her owner went into assisted living. She is adjusting well to all the changes in her life. She has never been around other animals but is interested in the other cats in the cat room. She is microchipped. Her adoption fee is $40.

Felix

Felix is approx. 1.1/2 years old and a handsome gray/white large tiger cat with personality plus (once he gets to know you). He is a very affectionate and sweet boy who loves being around his people. But, Felix is shy of new people at first so when you go visit him, sit patiently and let him come to you. Once he knows you, he is your best friend. He likes sitting on laps and being petted – he loves attention. Felix is a talkative boy and has a lot to say, and he is rather mellow for such a young boy. His adoption fee is $40.