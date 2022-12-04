Categories
Gaming

Space Force launches Call of Duty tournament trophy into orbit


“If you think the trophy’s still within reach, think again.” 

The U.S. Space Force launched its Call of Duty Endowment Bowl trophy into space ahead of this year's upcoming tournament. 

The U.S. Space Force launched its Call of Duty Endowment Bowl trophy into space ahead of this year’s upcoming tournament. 

Call of Duty Endowment

Though America’s Space Force was only just founded in 2019, the military branch dedicated to providing “freedom of operation for the United States in, from, and to space” is proud owner of not one, but two titles at the annual Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) Bowl, a charity gaming competition that pits all six branches of the U.S. Armed Forces and three branches of the U.K. military in virtual combat. And so, while preparing for their title defense later this month, the reigning champs came up with a way to remind competitors of these past victories as only the Space Force could. 

Ahead of the 2022 C.O.D.E. event, launching on Dec. 16 in Raleigh, North Carolina, Space Force fired its trophy into orbit, along with a scribbled message challenging the other branches to “come and get it.” Per a report from Task & Purpose, the Space Force hired a private contractor based in the United Kingdom to launch its prize above the Earth’s atmosphere, where it survived dramatic temperature and pressure changes, earlier this year. 

On Twitter, C.O.D.E. wrote: “@ATVI_AB proudly paid to launch the #CODEBowl trophy into space in honor of the veterans the Call of Duty Endowment serves. No animals were harmed or taxpayer dollars spent.” The endowment shared footage of the actual trophy in space during a 41-second promotional video released on YouTube. “To our fellow service members, Space Force Gaming wishes you good luck in this year’s Call of Duty Endowment Bowl,” says one Space Force guardian in the video. “Now, if you think the trophy’s still within reach, think again.” 

In a press release, Dan Goldenberg, executive director of the C.O.D.E., a nonprofit dedicated to helping place veterans into “meaningful careers,” stated that this year’s event will be “a thrilling Warzone 2.0 battle to see if anyone can pry the trophy away from the Space Force. The event will be incredibly fun to watch, but we never lose sight of our important mission of placing the 61% of veterans who identify as being either unemployed or underemployed into meaningful careers.”

The livestream of this year’s competition can be viewed on the Call of Duty YouTube, Twitch and Facebook channels starting Dec. 16. Last year, the tournament drew 1.7 million viewers, per Task & Purpose’s report. 



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.