“Stefanos is a spoiled kid that continues to be a disappointment”

Greek tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas has been subjected to the fury of tennis fans, who slammed him for his recent clarification on the Andrey Rublev fiasco.

Tsitsipas lost to Rublev in the ATP Finals last month and said afterward that he felt he was the better player and that the Russian “prevailed with the few tools that he had.”

In a recent interview with Arab News, the World No. 4 issued an apology to Rublev. He further clarified his behavior by suggesting that he made the comments to motivate the World No. 8 for his next match.

“What I said in that press conference against Rublev was very unfair towards him and not correct. I wanted him to be mad going into his next match (v Ruud), trying to play even better,” Tsitsipas said.

However, the strange clarification did not go down well with tennis enthusiasts, who took to Twitter to criticize the Greek for his unacceptable behavior towards a fellow player.

One fan accused Tsitsipas of “sounding fake” like Novak Djokovic in order to justify his actions.

“Now he’s also sounding fake like Djokovic, trying to justify his action,” they wrote.

Another fan called out Tsitsipas for his lack of sportsmanship and stated that he was “despicable” and a “spoiled kid.”

“Stefanos is despicable. His whole persona, lack of sportsmanship, his obnoxious father and his plagiarised tweets add up to a total joke of a spoiled kid that continues to be a disappointment,” their tweet read.

Another user said that Tsitsipas’ clarification was unnecessary and made no sense.

“Stefanos the apology is where you should have left it. This excuse that you did it so Rublev would play better makes no sense,” they wrote.