Study highlights economic impact of new access along lower

More public access along the lower Yellowstone River has the potential to generate an additional $5.3 million in local spending and could create more than 50 new jobs in the region.

“That is amazing,” said Beth Epely, executive director of Eastern Plains Economic Development Corp., during an online press conference highlighting the study. “If a new business moved into my town with 56 new jobs, that would be headline news.”

The figures are from an economic analysis — Recreation on the Lower Yellowstone River: An Economic Opportunity — prepared by Jeremy Sage of RRC Associates in Boulder, Colorado. The Lower Yellowstone Coalition, Business for Montana’s Outdoors, Wild Montana and the Montana State Parks Foundation pitched in to pay for the $12,500 study.

Coalition

The information is the latest step in the coalition’s push to acquire lands between Hysham and Sidney to increase public access to the Yellowstone River and, in the process, boost southeastern Montana’s tourism economy.

“We’re pretty excited about the results of the economic study,” said Christine Whitlatch, who has helped shepherd the movement since 2020.

Previous actions to boost tourism in the region have included a proposal in March by the State Parks and Recreation Board to pursue the purchase of four sites along the 160-mile stretch of river, including what is being eyed as a new state park west of Terry. Other successes are more signage to direct visitors to public access sites along the river, and a river guide produced by Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks highlighting the history of the region, along with river maps and a campground guide.

The endeavor was accelerated by $4 million in funding from FWP, proposed by then-Gov. Steve Bullock and approved by the 2021 Montana Legislature. The money is earmarked for acquisition of the four sites along the lower Yellowstone River, which were identified by a parks advisory board. The sites include: 350 acres to create the Wildcat Bend Wildlife Management Area in Rosebud County; 20 acres to create the Crackerbox fishing access site in Dawson County; another 20 acres in Prairie County known as Zero MT as part of a long-term easement for fishing access; and up to 700 acres of combined federal, state and private lands near the confluence of the Powder and Yellowstone rivers to build the Powder River Depot, the first unit of the Lower Yellowstone River State Park.

Title work on one of the properties revealed encumbrances that may make acquisition difficult, said FWP’s Greg Lemon. “Due diligence work and discussions with landowners are ongoing for the remaining three.”

The owners of eight other properties identified for possible acquisition have been contacted to gauge their interest, Lemon added. “Depending on those discussions, FWP will determine whether it’s appropriate to proceed with formal due diligence work on those.”

Without the new access points, there are gaps ranging from 36 to 50 miles between campgrounds and boat launches on the lower Yellowstone River.

The river

Epely said the Yellowstone River has long been an attraction to humans: first to Indigenous people attracted by the river’s rich wildlife, then to the Lewis and Clark Expedition seeking trade routes, eventually to settlers who tapped the water for the region’s now all-important agriculture, and finally to a route for railroads that helped foster the creation of the small towns that still exist in the region.

“So as we sit here today and hear lots about different facts, and figures and economic benefits, I want us to remember that there is magic in the water,” Epely said. “Specifically, in the lower Yellowstone River.”

The report noted southeast Montana, as a tourism region, generated more than $492 million in visitor spending in 2019 and supported more than 5,200 jobs. Those jobs sustain people in small communities who help create the fabric of Eastern Montana, Epely said.

In comparison, the study noted Montana’s total outdoor recreation economy, according to 2021 Bureau of Economic Analysis data, produced $1.1 billion in wages and salaries, or more than 26,000 jobs. Drilling down specifically to tourism, in 2021 more than 12.5 million visitors came to the state, spending $5.15 billion which supported 48,000 jobs.

Big draws

Among Montana tourists, Yellowstone and Glacier national parks are the two big draws, but visitors also cite open and uncrowded spaces — something Eastern Montana has plenty of — as attractions, along with mountains, forests, culture and history. Rivers were the chief appeal for only 2% of tourists surveyed, but were a secondary attraction for almost half of those visitors.

Allan Wright, who has run tours in Montana for almost two decades out of Red Lodge, said the state’s waterways are big attractions for tourists, but mainly as one-day whitewater adventures. Yet he said his company is considering adding multi-day river rafting trips to its offerings that now include things like hiking, mountain biking, wildlife watching and visits to Yellowstone and Glacier national parks.

“An example that comes to mind is rafting on the Green River in northeastern Utah,” he wrote in an email. “Access is from the town of Green River, population about 850, yet there are a number of companies running multi-day raft trips there. I think that type of tourism offering could work if the area chosen is beautiful.”

Montana tourism’s industry “struggles to get people into smaller towns and rural areas that are not gateways” to Yellowstone and Glacier, Wright added. “So getting people onto the Yellowstone in southeast Montana will be both a challenge and positive for the state.”

Although southeast Montana accounts for the third most in tourism spending in the state, more than 60% of that is concentrated in Yellowstone County. Dawson and Custer counties each accounted for about 13%. Dawson County features Makoshika State Park, which has seen continual visitation growth. Custer County is home to Miles City and the annual Bucking Horse Sale, a big attraction.

Alex Blackmer, of Wild Montana, said with increased access along the lower Yellowstone River there is a huge opportunity to redirect some of those Yellowstone County and Billings tourists to the surrounding areas.

“Eastern Montana has historically been too long in the background of these tourism and cultural recreation conversations,” Epely said. “By providing this essential infrastructure and access, we give opportunity for private industry to develop in the communities.”

Key connector

Brenda Maas, director of marketing at Visit Southeast Montana, said the river is the key connection across the vast region. Every day she drives over a bridge across the Yellowstone on her way to work, noting the parking area at a recently built fishing access site is usually full.

Boosting visitation to southeast Montana by 52,000 people a year may not sound like much, Maas said, but it would be huge to the many small communities in the region.

Whitlatch noted there has already been a steady growth in activities across the southeast corner of the state to cater to visitors, everything from a triathlon in Glendive to the designation of dark sky sites and the Dino Shindig in Ekalaka.

Epely said she’s lived most of her life in small towns in Eastern Montana.

“And I think that this place is worth investing in so that others can build their life, and build their businesses and raise their families in a place that they are passionate about,” she said.

“And I think that we should continue to preserve and protect and invest in such an incredible natural resource that we have right in our backyard.”