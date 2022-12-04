Taylor praise for Blakstad as Norwegian’s scoring form continues

Gareth Taylor says Julie Blakstad is thriving off a regular starting berth having once again been on target in our 3-1 triumph over Brighton.

The Norwegian headed home her third goal in as many matches as City moved back to within three points of the Barclays Women’s Super League top three.

Her latest strike means she has now found the net five times in eight appearances across 2022/23, with only Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw able to better that tally.

Indeed, Blakstad has made the most of being played in a more advanced role on a regular basis, with her versatility also seeing her deployed at left-back on occasion.

And while Taylor insists there are still areas for the Norwegian to develop, he is pleased with how she has met the challenge.

“I think we were just trying to find the position,” the boss explained when asked about Blakstad’s more attacking role.

“We knew for certain she’d be on the left, but weren’t sure if it’d be at left-back.

“She’s a different type of winger, different to Lauren [Hemp], like Hayley [Raso] is different to Chloe [Kelly] or Jess [Park] last year.

“Any player thrives with continuous games, she’s robust physically, she never wants a day off, she’s a good young talent.

“We’re working on key areas, but the goal contributions have been good so far.”

Victory over the Seagulls means City have now won eight matches in succession as next Sunday’s Etihad derby approaches.

Although the boss felt there was a slight dip in performance after the break, he was ultimately satisfied with the final outcome at the Academy Stadium.

He said: “[It was] a good win, [and a] good start. We looked a bit slow to start the first five minutes, but the goal settled us.

“Our set plays were good today, the second goal was very good, a good finish from Julie [Blakstad] and from Laura [Coombs] as well.

“I’d say the second half was a bit too loose from us in possession which made the game too open for Brighton.

“[I’m] disappointed that we haven’t added more goals, but I think it keeps us right in touch, which is the pleasing thing.”