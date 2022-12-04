American Alycia Parks lifted the Crèdit Andorrà Open trophy by defeating Swede Rebecca Peterson 6-1, 6-4 on Sunday evening.

In the previous rounds, Parks, ranked No 134, beat Czech Linda Noskova, the No 4 seed (7-6 (5), 2-6, 6-2), Frenchwoman Oceane Dodin (6-3, 7-6 (6)), German wildcard Sabine Lisicki (7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-3) and Spaniard Cristina Bucsa, the No 8 seed (6-3, 6-3).

Peterson, ranked No 136, defeated Dutchwoman Arantxa Rus (6-4, 7-5), Ukrainian Daria Snigur, the No 7 seed (6-4, 6-1), Chinese Shuai Zhang, the top seed (6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-1) and Croat Ana Konjuh (6-3, 6-1) earlier in the tournament.