Terraria update 1.4.5 on pause as devs take month-long break

Terraria update 1.4.5 is set to follow on from a massive update to one of the best sandbox games on PC. It’ll have to wait for a while, however, as developer Re-Logic announces that the team will be shutting down for the month of December for a well-earned break. Now that Terraria 1.4.4 update Labor of Love is out, along with all the additional tweaks and bug fixes that followed its release, the team is taking an extended holiday before it begins development on Terraria update 1.4.5 and a future Terraria crossplay patch.

Re-Logic vice president Whitney ‘Cenx’ Spinks says, “Re-Logic is shutting down for the month of December!” She adds, “I am so proud of the work our team has done this year and look forward to starting the next final update in January.” As you might expect from a game with an all-time 97% positive rating on Steam, the community are responding overwhelmingly with enthusiasm for the decision, thanking the Re-Logic team for its hard work and wishing them a pleasant break.

“This is one of the big reasons I continue to happily support you,” one response reads, “A software company that cares about people. That allows them to not only have, but enjoy, a life out of work.” Some fans did jokingly say the announcement gave them a moment of initial panic reading the first line, as their notifications simply showed the “Re-Logic is shutting down” part of the message.

This isn’t the first time that Re-Logic has spoken about working conditions, as Terraria creator and Re-Logic president Andrew ‘Redigit’ Spinks responded to comments made by Glen Schofield in September about Callisto Protocol crunch at Striking Distance Studios. “Re-Logic employees only work four days a week, get plenty of holidays, and frequent bonuses,” Spinks remarks, “You should have a life outside of your job, no matter how passionate you are.”

The Terraria State of the Game post for November 2022 says that the fixes for Labor of Love are now complete and that 1.4.4.9 is considered “the ‘final’ fixed version of Terraria 1.4.4 – meaning that the team can now turn its attention towards 1.4.5 and beyond. It also says that Terraria crossplay is still very much on the cards, explaining, “Crossplay planning is in full swing and we feel pretty good and confident with where we have netted out in those discussions,” though it notes that there is still some admin work to be done before any further details can begin to be shared.

While the Re-Logic devs are on break, they’re having plenty of fun on social media. A joking suggestion from Terraria YouTuber James ‘ChippyGaming’ has seen him adopt the mantle of “temporary CEO of Re-Logic” and solicit suggestions for future updates on Twitter. Meanwhile, multiple members of the development team are replying to his posts with a variety of funny and sarcastic responses.

Once development resumes in 2023, fans can look forward to the Terraria Dead Cells crossover coming in update 1.4.5, although the team says that Terraria 2 development “sounds a little bit better right now,” suggesting that focus is shifting towards a potential sequel following the reveal of some fun Terraria 2 concept art in August. In the meantime, we’ve got all the best Terraria mods to keep you busy in 1.4.4, along with a complete Terraria bosses guide to help you work through the game’s full progression and defeat the Moon Lord.