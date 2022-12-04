Categories
The 4 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Improve During The Week Of


During the week of December 4 – 10, 2022, Venus and Mercury shift into the logical earth sign of Capricorn, and matters of love turn more practical, helping you to create a solid foundation in your relationship and in your life.

Mercury rules communication while Venus governs romantic relationships.

When they both are in the zodiac sign of Capricorn it means that you are being encouraged to talk through matters of your relationship and what you and your partner both need from love.

As they shift from Sagittarius to Capricorn, you will feel your own inner direction guiding you to think about how you will accomplish all those dreams and goals you started last month.

If you do not actually set a plan, then you stand no chance of achieving the dream.

Venus in Capricorn is very much an act of service when it comes to love language, so it is a wonderful time to focus on how you need to be loved by your partner in this way and how they also need to feel yours.

As the Gemini Full Moon occurs harkening back to themes that first around May 30th, 2022, when the New Moon occurred within this sign, you will be ready to reap the seeds that you have sown.

Gemini is an air sign that prefers communication and is known for how it consciously chooses what it wants to invest within.





