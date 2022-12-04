‘The Beatles’: John Lennon Feared All His Loved Ones Would Die,

John Lennon used his Beatles notoriety to promote causes of peace and love. His life was tragically cut short when he was murdered in 1980. According to historian David Bedford, Lennon had a fear of death since the ‘60s. It all started when friend and former bass player Stuart Sutcliffe died of a brain hemorrhage in 1962 at the age of 41.
Bedford was a guest on the Beatles City podcast on Aug. 23, 2020 to discuss Sutcliffe. The author was then running the Sutcliffe fan club and revealed how Sutcliffe’s death impacted Lennon.
Stuart Sutcliffe death made John Lennon fear for all his loved ones
Bedford has authored books on The Beatles such as Liddypool: Birthplace of the Beatles, Looking for Lennon, and The Beatles: Fab Four Cities. In his research and interviews he discovered a consistent account of Lennon after Sutcliffe’s death.