The Mummy news sparks hope for Brendan Fraser Rick O’Connell

Take this with a pinch of salt, but according to Giant Freakin Robot’s trusted and proven sources, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will be helming The Mummy reboot.

The duo behind Bad Boys for Life also directed Warner Bros’ unreleased Batgirl movie, which starred Brendan Fraser as the villain Firefly.

Having worked together, surely the filmmakers could persuade the actor to come back as Rick?

The outlet pointed out that they believe the reboot will be a completely new storyline following the same formula, but could be set in the same universe as The Mummy trilogy with room for legacy characters.

