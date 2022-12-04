The place of privacy in relationships

A woman trying to look at her boyfriend’s phone. (Courtesy)

Knowing what to share and not is crucial when it comes to communication in a marriage or relationship. As much as honesty is a good thing, it can be a double-edged sword.

You do not necessarily have to share every single detail you are going through in your life, your fears, dreams or fantasy with your partner. Doing so can hinder and interfere with the peace and harmony with your loved one. which is not really what you want

There is a proper way to go about it. Keeping secrets is the deliberate action of keeping information away.

Privacy on the other hand is setting boundaries about your thoughts, opinions and secrets, separate from others like your husband or wife.

Secrets violate trust and tend to be very hurtful and disruptive. Being private has nothing to do with that. It is healthy and not dishonest in any way.

You have the right to keep a part of your life private no matter how trivial or important it is if you want to as long as it would not have a negative effect on your spouse. You have every right to spend some alone time and be by yourself.

In a healthy relationship, you both need to have some privacy and here is why you cannot truly be intimate with each other if you are not in touch with your innermost parts. When you trust each other, you won’t feel the desperate need to know every little thing about your partner and what is going on in their life.

When it comes to being open, focus on sharing truths that protect the person you love and what you have. Before sharing a secret you must ask yourself whether it is necessary, honest and helpful.