The Tennis Ball Hack All Pool Owners Should Know About – House

If your pool has a greasy film after a big day filled with swimming fun, one hack to help soak up the oils in your pool is to throw in a few tennis balls. These fuzzy additions can float, so they will “skim” the surface as they move around in the water. As the tennis balls naturally drift around the entire pool, the outer casing of the orb will pick up oils, lotions, and other grease that has migrated from people’s skin to the water’s surface.

Tennis balls have an exterior casing made of felt nylon. According to Instructables, this material acts like a makeshift magnet, pulling grease to the fuzzy cover and out of the water. This hack has worked for many pool owners, and is a great way to remove oily substances from the water. You can use three to five balls depending on how large or small your pool is, and judge how efficiently the number removes the detritus.