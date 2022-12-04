‘Thieves of the Wood’ Netflix Original Series Leaving in January

One of the hidden TV gems in Netflix’s growing collection of international dramas is the Dutch language mini-series Thieves of the Wood. After streaming on Netflix exclusively for almost 3 years, the show is now set to depart in early January 2023.

Also known as The Flemish Bandits, the series is set in the tumultuous period of the Austrian rule of the Southern Netherlands; the show tells the story of Jan de Lichte and his band of thieves navigating the dangerous world of political intrigue and corruption. They take on the wealthy and powerful through their daring robberies and cunning schemes, striking a blow for justice and equality.

The series initially aired on VTM, which is a Dutch and Flemish language TV station operating in Belgium, before heading to Netflix.

The 10-part series was added to Netflix globally on January 2nd, 2020 and is now set to depart from Netflix on January 2nd, 2023, meaning that Netflix licensed the series for three years.

The last full day to watch Thieves of the Wood on Netflix is January 1st, 2023. The removal date applies to all regions of Netflix.

The series holds an 84% audience score on RottenTomatoes, although Joel Keller at Decider gave it a “SKIP IT” rating.

Why is Thieves of the Wood leaving Netflix?

Contrary to popular belief, just because Netflix labels something as a Netflix Original doesn’t mean that Netflix owns a title in perpetuity.

In that regard, like any other licensed content on Netflix, Netflix Originals are subject to licensing agreements that specify the length of time the content can be available on the platform.

This is a growing trend where dozens of Netflix Originals depart the service over the past few years. There are instances (such as Lilyhammer and If Anything Happens I Love You) where new arrangements are made but with smaller titles like this one, it’s unlikely.

For a full list of what’s leaving Netflix (in the US) in January 2023, check out our movie and TV removal guide here.