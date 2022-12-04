TikTok’s Metaverse AI-generated avatars is giving selfies a

TikTok has been buzzing with the latest metaverse AI avatars and if you are wondering how to get it, we have all the details for you!

Over the years, TikTok has given rise to several trends and the latest one to sweep the internet is the metaverse AI avatars.

People have been uploading their selfies and have been left stunned by the results.

People have been getting metaverse AI avatars with the help of the Lensa app, which has recently gained popularity. If you want to transform your selfies into these stunning avatars as well, just follow the steps mentioned below:

Create an account on the app. You could also try the one-week free trial and click on the ‘Try Now’ button to get started. Select 10-20 selfies that you would like to make changes to. Once the photos have been imported, select your gender from the options that appear. Select the number of avatars you want to have. Keep in mind, you will have to pay here even if you are on a free trial. Once selected, tap on the ‘Purchase’ option that appears on the screen. Once the AI has been generated, click on the smiley that appears in the top left corner of the screen Tap on your avatars to view them.

Users are advised to read all terms and conditions before accepting or setting up an account.

Is the app free?

New users can enjoy a seven-day trial. However, the app will ask you to put down the details of your card. You will have the freedom to cancel it any time before the trial expires, and you won’t be charged.

It is up to the user to remember to cancel the trial before payment is charged.

However, if you do wish to continue, it has a monthly charge of $7.99/month or $29.99/per year.

At the same time, the metaverse AI avatars are also not free even if you take the free trial. The prices for these are as follows: $2 for 50 avatars, $3 for 100 avatars, and $4 for 200 avatars.

You can also try the anime AI generator

To get the manga avatars, all you have to do is follow the steps mentioned below:

Open TikTok camera.

Select the effect gallery on the left side of the screen.

Click on the search option and type AI Manga filter.

When the filter appears on the camera, hold the button for a few seconds until the effect is applied to your picture. You also have the option of using an existing picture to which you can apply the effect.

Once completed, you will receive your Manga avatar on the screen.

