Train to be a cloud computing expert with this $50 course bundle

The cloud isn’t exactly a new concept. Regardless, it’s still evolving at a quick pace, and professionals who work in that field earn good salaries as a result. Is it time to refocus your career?

Then the 2023 Ultimate Cloud Foundation Certification Bundle is a good way to start. And since it’s on sale right now for just $49.99, it won’t put a huge dent in your pocketbook.

This web-based training bundle is an ideal resource for current IT professionals that want to expand their skill set. It features five courses that introduce students to the basics of cloud technologies as well as intermediate-level training in both Microsoft Azure and Amazon’s AWS. And you’ll walk away with the skills required to earn valuable certifications from CompTIA, Amazon, and Microsoft, so it’s practical too.

The courses in the 2023 Ultimate Cloud Foundation Certification Bundle are all delivered by iCollege, which is a respected source for web-based training that’s been around since 2003.

Better still, since the training is delivered via the web, it’s easier to fit the courses around a busy schedule. If you work all day, for instance, you can take the courses at night. Or in the morning. Or during your lunch. The point is, you maintain complete control over your education and are free to go at your own pace. There are no due dates, deadlines, or anything else.

When you consider the normal cost of upgrading your education, choosing alternative methods like this one should be very appealing. And since the 2023 Ultimate Cloud Foundation Certification Bundle is on sale for $49.99, there’s no time like the present to get started.

Prices subject to change.

Disclosure: This is a StackCommerce deal in partnership with BleepingComputer.com. In order to participate in this deal or giveaway you are required to register an account in our StackCommerce store. To learn more about how StackCommerce handles your registration information please see the StackCommerce Privacy Policy. Furthermore, BleepingComputer.com earns a commission for every sale made through StackCommerce.