Tyson Fury advises Derek Chisora to retire | DAZN News Norway

Derek Chisora should retire, believes WBC champion Tyson Fury.

Fury defended his belt on Saturday night at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, leaving Chisora facing another tough defeat.

While the 38-year-old had beaten Kubrat Pulev earlier in the year, before then he had lost twice in a row to Joseph Parker, and many were calling for the Briton to retire from the sport before he faced long-term physical problems from his extensive career.

Fury had already beaten Chisora twice before, and told the press after the fight: “Derek will have to make his own decisions and he’s been in this game long enough.

“He’s a veteran and he will make the right decisions, the best for him and his family, but for me, I’d love to see him retire, but still stay in the sport because he’s a a legend of this game in British boxing, he’s like a folk hero.

“Who wouldn’t want to tune in to Derek’s fights, always entertaining, always gives his all and he’s definitely a good fighting man for sure.”

Tyson’s father, John Fury, told talkSPORT: “I’ve got to say, congratulations, what a brave man Derek Chisora.

“I can’t express the words enough how brave that man is, but sometimes you’ve got to save a fighter from himself.

“Like Derek, he’s too brave for his own good and he’ll keep throwing till his last breath.

“The fight should have been stopped two rounds earlier, he wasn’t going to win the fight.

“He needed mercy… and it’s just sad to see, the man’s got a young family, there’s life after boxing, but Britain can be proud of Derek Chisora.”