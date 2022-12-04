Tyson Fury names potential opponent instead of Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury suggested he could fight Joe Joyce instead of Oleksandr Usyk next year.

Fury fought on Saturday night to defend his WBC heavyweight belt against 38-year-old Derek Chisora in a trilogy rematch.

The bout at the North London Stadium was stopped in the 10th round after the British veteran was not taken out of the fight by his corner, when suggested to his team in the ninth.

Ukrainian world unified champion Usyk was called up to the ring after the match-up’s conclusion to stare down the rival champion, and the pair seem set to meet next year.

However, speaking after the fight, Fury suggested there would be an alternative choice if an Usyk clash could not be made.

“I’m ready and willing to take on Usyk whether it is in Saudi Arabia or back here in the United Kingdom,” he said.

“Let’s give the fans one champion, one name, one face. He’s not an easy boxer to figure out, he’s slick, a southpaw, moves well, coming in on good form and I look forward to the challenge.

“But for whatever reason if we’re not able to do that, then we will have Joe Joyce at Wembley.

“I’ll do Usyk and then Joyce at Wembley as well. People have been asking me who is the tougher fighter and I think Joyce gives me a tougher fight.”

He continued “I want to fight real men, real challenges. Usyk came over here and got in my face. We [Fury and Anthony Joshua] live in the same country but have you ever seen AJ do that after a fight?

“In the heavyweight rankings you have number one, me and then the next three – Usyk, Joyce and Deontay Wilder – you can put in a hat and pick them.

“If I fight Usyk, maybe Joyce could fight Wilder – that would be fantastic.”

Promoter Frank Warren was keen on the Usyk fight, saying: “Both Usyk and Joyce are huge fights but the one I want to see for my satisfaction is Usyk.

“I want Tyson to get what he should be – recognised as the best heavyweight in the world.”