Ukraine live briefing: Ground conditions improving for battle,

Meanwhile, the first shipment from the new “Grain from Ukraine” initiative arrived at an Ethiopian port on Saturday, according to the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

A ground freeze in eastern Ukraine will soon improve troop mobility, according to a regional governor. Muddy conditions had hindered large vehicles from traversing the area during much of the past week, a Washington-based think tank said.

Moscow and St. Petersburg, the most populous cities in Russia, had the most drastic jumps in rank of any city included on the list, Claire Healy reports. Moscow went from the 72nd position last year to the 37th in 2022. Many cities in Western Europe, on the other hand, became less expensive, as currencies and economies weakened. Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, was not on this year’s list, compiled semiannually by the London-based Economist Intelligence Unit as part of a Worldwide Cost of Living survey.