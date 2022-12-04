Categories
Travel

UNF Ospreys travel to Houston


UNF forward Jonathan Aybar (21) battles Kentucky's Daimion Collins for a rebound last year in Lexington, Ky. UNF's game against Houston on Tuesday will mark its eighth game against 2021-22 NCAA tournament teams in the last two years.

The University of North Florida will add another marquee program to its list of opponents in money games when the Ospreys travel to Houston to play the top-ranked Cougars for the first time on Tuesday at 8 p.m.

Houston (8-0) has made the NCAA Final Four and Elite Eight in the last two seasons under coach Kelvin Sampson and has gone 151-20 in the last five seasons to date.

The Cougars are also 84-3 at home during the same span, and 5-0 this season. Houston has a 19-game winning streak at the Fertitta Center in non-conference games since a 72-71 loss to BYU on Nov. 15, 2019.

UNF is 1-4 against teams in Texas and has previously made forays to the University of Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and Rice. The Ospreys beat Prarie View A&M 84-66 in 2010 in a holiday tournament in Cancun, Mexico.



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.