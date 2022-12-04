Universal Credit claimants could be due a DWP refund

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said it was “reviewing” its policy on hardship repayments and was offering Universal Credit claimants across England, Scotland and Wales who had to pay a chance to have the money returned to them. Sometimes someone can have their Universal Credit cut due to a sanction or penalty for fraud, and if they need extra money to get by the DWP can provide them with a “hardship payment”. A hardship payment is a loan and people usually have to pay it back when their sanction ends.

However, according to recent guidance published by the DWP people who paid back their hardship payment and were refused by the department to have the repayment “waived” can apply for a refund.

The review by the DWP would be for repayments over a seven-year period, from January 1, 2014, up to January 11, 2021.

In order to get the refund, Universal Credit claimants will need to collect and provide evidence in their application.

The evidence will need to prove that someone could not afford to repay the hardship payment at that time, and that repaying it had a significant effect on their or their family’s health or wellbeing.

READ MORE: New and basic state pension rates – how much you’ll get next year with increase