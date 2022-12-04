Universal Orlando to open first escape room experiences based on

ORLANDO, Fla. — For those who like to solve a good puzzle, Universal Orlando has something just for you.

The theme park has begun selling tickets for its “Great Movie Escape.”

Guests will be able to engage in two escape room experiences based on two major film franchises.

These experiences are random, customizable and complex, but everyone can participate.

Each adventure has eight different environments and activities.

The first experience will feature dinosaurs and a secret lab in “Jurassic World: Escape.” Guests must train, complete coding for dinosaur DNA and work together to avoid a predator who has been freed.

Travel back to the year 1993 with the second escape room, titled “Back to the Future: OUTATIME.” Biff has stolen a time travel device from Doc Brown and guests have to figure out clues to save the past and future.

Groups are made up of six guests and pricing varies depending on when you visit.

Both experiences will open on Dec. 9 at Universal CityWalk.

Click here for ticket information.

