Useful Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Image Shows Every Dead Drop

A Call of Duty: Warzone 2 player has put together a map highlighting the location of all the Dead Drops that appear in the game’s DMZ mode. DMZ is a brand new mode that was included at launch alongside Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s revamped battle royale mode, offering a more tactical experience in the vein of Escape from Tarkov and Battlefield 2042’s Hazard Zone mode.





Like the main mode, DMZ sets players loose in Warzone 2’s new map, Al Mazrah, but without certain battle royale elements like the shrinking circle or an abundance of enemy players. Here, squads of three players are free to complete objectives, collect various loot, and fight groups of both AI enemies and other players, with the ultimate goal of reaching an extraction point. DMZ can serve as good practice for Warzone 2’s battle royale experience, but it’s not without its own unique dangers, as players lose all of their loot if they die before extraction.

Dead Drops are dumpsters scattered across the map that can take some of the sting out of this, as dumping loot into them can reduce the cooldowns on players’ insured weapon slots. What’s more, some of the DMZ mode’s Faction Missions revolve around putting certain amounts of items into a Dead Drop, so players who haven’t already figured out their locations will want to know where to find them. Luckily for them, Reddit user Hadasha_Prime has shared an image showing all of their locations on the map, including close-ups showing precisely where each one can be found in its respective area. This should go a long way toward helping out newer players still trying to familiarize themselves with all of Al Mazrah’s secrets.

There are only six Dead Drops to find in Al Mazrah, all of them roughly located around the four corners of the map. Al Mazrah is the one of largest maps created for the Call of Duty franchise to date, and packed with more points of interest than any of the original Warzone’s maps. So while Hadasha_Prime’s cheat sheet may remove the challenge of finding the Dead Drops, players will still have to contend with all the ground they have to cover as well as all the enemies and obstacles that will likely stand in their way.

Two weeks on from launch, DMZ has largely been well-received by Warzone 2 players and considered a worthwhile alternative to the main battle royale mode. That said, there is still room for improvement as players have noticed issues like an exploit that can give DMZ players max cash with ease. Whether these get fixed soon or not, for now players have been enjoying the change of pace DMZ provides regardless.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

