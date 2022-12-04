‘We have the killer’s DNA, we just need a name’: Genetic ‘game

“Now that we have the killer’s DNA, we just need a name to go with it.”

“Forensic testing was done and DNA was identified, but it does not link to any known offenders in the national DNA data bank.”

“While the offender is not on the national DNA data bank, the DNA was forensically linked to another sexual assault in 1997 where the victim survived.”

For years, this was the message from Toronto police in public video pleas for help solving long-cold homicide cases — many young women whose brutal murders have left their families with few answers for decades.

But recent successes with new genealogical techniques — testing DNA against a relatively new and growing pool of people, those who voluntarily upload their data to popular ancestry websites — are providing hope that dozens of cases could be solved this way.

And, investigators say, it should put those who have long been hiding a murderous secret on notice.

Already this past week, Toronto police say they’ve found the alleged killer behind the 1983 murders of two women killed four months apart. In the U.S., where the process has been used more frequently, a Philadelphia boy found in a box who went without a proper grave marker since 1957 was identified using genealogy.

Those recent cases follow the 2020 identification of the likely suspect in the infamous abduction case of nine-year-old Christine Jessop from her Queensville, Ont., home — years after another man was famously exonerated for her killing.

It came after Toronto police saw the 2018 arrest of a man who became known as the Golden State Killer in California.

There are more to come, local investigators say.

Toronto police have identified 43 homicide cases where they believe they have DNA evidence of a possible offender. There are also 100 sexual assault cases with DNA and 65 cases of unidentified human remains.

As with the cases featured on the service’s YouTube channel, that DNA doesn’t match existing offenders in a nationwide data bank. But what if the perpetrator has never been caught?

“Genetic genealogy is definitely the game changer,” said Ellen White, a senior investigator at Pulse Private Investigations, which works with families on missing persons, murders and other cases using the podcast Whereabouts Unknown as one way of reaching out to the public for clues.

“In terms of the murders that have happened, when it’s a stranger, this is really the best chance.”

It’s unclear which cases police have already flagged for genetic testing, but a search of the Toronto police’s cold case website turns up the murders of Lori Marilyn Pinkus, teens Donna Stearne and Wendy Tedford and Cassandra Do as examples of cases with potential.

Pinkus, 21, a sex worker at the time, was found outside of a school near Bloor and Dufferin streets in 1991. Her’s is the case former Det.-Sgt. Stacy Gallant told the public was just a name away from being solved after a male DNA profile from the scene was developed.

Stearne and Tedford, both 17, were found together, shot dead in an industrial area near Wilson Avenue and Keele Street in 1973 after they were believed to have gone to a local diner nearby. Last year, police were preparing to do genealogy testing on DNA samples from the scene believed to be possible male offenders.

And then there is Do’s murder in 2003 on Gloucester Street south of Bloor Street where DNA evidence has been connected to another sexual assault where the victim escaped — but no offenders were identified in police data banks.

The new science is not a simple tool and it still requires old-fashioned policing. The difference is it gives a place for investigators to start, White explained.

What has happened in recent cases is that police take DNA samples to a company like the U.S.’s Othram forensic lab, which can do genome sequencing to get a close match to samples in large voluntary databases like GEDmatch or DNAsolves — enough to perhaps narrow down to an extended family.

That data can come as the result of someone applying for a home testing kit from popular services like 23andMe, which promise health and family tree analysis for currently as low as $99 for those interested in ancestry and their own genetics.

But 23andMe doesn’t share data with law enforcement, communications director Andy Kill explained in an email, nor do they share it directly with services like GEDmatch. Instead, he said, customers can choose to download their raw data and upload it themselves to these other services, some of which can be accessed by investigators.

There is no explicit warning to customers downloading their raw data on 23andMe that it could be used in a police investigation, but there is a disclaimer that the data is no longer safeguarded by their system. GEDmatch says users of the service can choose to opt-out of their law enforcement program.

The draw for sites like GEDmatch includes the promise to compare your results with other customers who may have used a variety of different testing services.

“Something that we say often around here is that people with nothing to hide, hide nothing,” White said. “So if you’ve got nothing to hide, why not just tick that box?” She added that those with family members who may have committed a crime may not know about the secret and would have no reason to suspect their search for genetic information could alert police.

Once there is a match for someone in a public database, it often isn’t a direct hit.

“It’s going to present a whole lot of people. And, you know, you can be dealing with an incredibly large family — 10 siblings,” White said. “And then you’ve got to look at, you know, where were they? What was their alibi? What was their age at the time? What was their ability at the time and all of those things.”

That was the case in the arrest of Joseph George Sutherland, arrested Nov. 24 in Moosonee, Ont., and charged with the deaths of Toronto women Erin Gilmour and Susan Tice when he was allegedly living in Toronto.

It’s not known who was the initial match that police found to identify Sutherland, but investigators said they eventually issued a court-approved DNA warrant to match his profile to their samples in evidence.

While it may seem like there is about to be a rush of solved cases, White pointed out there is currently a backlog of cases because labs that do this type of testing are not commonplace.

“There’s a waiting list of years to get things processed there,” she said, what’s left officers triaging which cases get put forward for genealogy testing.

And there are other limitations — sometimes even if there is an unknown DNA sample, it may be too degraded to be properly analyzed.

Many more cold cases never saw DNA evidence found or collected. Sometimes there isn’t a crime scene.

But where DNA exists, genetic genealogy may just be the lead those families and investigators have long been looking for, said White.

“In some cases, it’s a family’s only hope.”

SHARE: