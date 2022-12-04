Wednesday star speaks out about Tyler’s true feelings

In the finale minutes of the season finale, Tyler admitted to being a murderous villain, the Hyde,

This came after Xavier Thorpe (Percy Hynes White) was arrested on suspicion of being the creator.

Tyler star Hunter opened up about whether his character ever had feelings for Wednesday or if he just harboured vengeance.

The actor stated: “He was always playing her. Maybe there’s an attraction there and, he probably wouldn’t admit it.

“A respect for her, but he’s filled with so much anger and hatred toward her and her family and all of Nevermore because of what happened to his mom,” Hunter added to Entertainment Weekly.