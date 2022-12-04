What to know about Cheez-It Bowl

OU will travel to Orlando, Florida, to face Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 29.

The Sooners (6-6, 3-6 Big 12) are looking to end their season with a win following a 51-48 loss to Texas Tech on Nov. 26, while the Seminoles (9-3, 5-3 ACC) are fresh off a 45-38 win over Florida on Nov. 25.

Here are five things to know about the matchup.

OU football: Sooners will face Florida State in Cheez-It Bowl

OU-Florida State series history

The Sooners lead the all-time series 6-1.

After losing its first-ever game against Florida State in 1965, OU has won the last six meetings. Three of those games came in the Orange Bowl (1980, 1981 and 2001).

OU and Florida State last faced each other in 2011. The Sooners earned a 23-13 win over the Seminoles in Tallahassee, Florida.

OU football: One year after Brent Venables’ arrival, Sooners have plenty of questions

Florida State’s biggest strengths

Florida State is averaging 36.2 points per game this season thanks in part to its run game, which ranks first in the ACC in rushing yards per contest (217.8).

The Seminoles boast a pair of dynamic running backs in redshirt sophomores Trey Benson and Treshaun Ward. Benson ran for 965 yards and nine touchdowns in the regular season, while Ward ran for 547 yards and five scores.

Even redshirt junior quarterback Jordan Travis is a threat on the ground. He ran for 367 yards and seven touchdowns in the regular season.

Florida State’s defense is also allowing a conference-low 307.3 yards per game.

The Seminoles’ biggest threat at the line of scrimmage is Jared Verse. The redshirt sophomore defensive end has racked up 14½ tackles for loss and 7½ sacks so far this season.

Redshirt sophomore defensive back Greedy Vance Jr. also has three interceptions to his name, which ranks third in the conference.

More:OU regents approve architect selection for new football operations facility

Keys against Florida State

There will be multiple points of emphasis when OU faces Florida State.

On offense, OU must establish the run game against a Florida State defense that has allowed 148 rushing yards per contest.

Senior running back Eric Gray has declared for the NFL Draft and won’t play in the bowl game. This means players such as freshman Jovantae Barnes and redshirt junior Marcus Major must step up.

On defense, the Sooners will look to prevent the Seminoles from extending drives. Florida State has converted 51.9 percent of its third down attempts this season, which ranks first in the ACC.

OU’s defense has struggled to consistently get stops this season. Opponents have converted 40.8% of their third down attempts against the Sooners.

More:OU football rewind: Why did Texas Tech’s tempo give Sooners’ defense trouble?

Searching for a bowl win

Both Venables and Florida State’s Mike Norvell are searching for their first bowl win as a head coach.

Venables is in his first season as a head coach. He spent the past 26 seasons as a full-time assistant coach for Kansas State (1993-98), OU (1999-2011) and Clemson (2012-21).

Norvell is in his third season as Florida State’s head coach and seventh overall season as a head coach. He’s 0-4 in bowl games, all of which came during his time at Memphis from 2016-19.

More:Which players have committed to Oklahoma football’s 2023 recruiting class?

Availability of key players

Seven OU players have entered the transfer portal since the end of the regular season.

The most notable transfer is Theo Wease, a redshirt junior wide receiver who made 19 catches for 378 yards and four touchdowns this season.

The rest of the list consists of sophomore defensive back Jordan Mukes, junior defensive back Joshua Eaton, redshirt sophomore Kendall Dennis, redshirt freshman quarterback Ralph Rucker, freshman defensive lineman Alton Barber and freshman quarterback Nick Evers.

Gray, senior offensive lineman Wanya Morris and junior offensive lineman Anton Harrison have also declared for the NFL Draft. Morris is the only player of that group who has confirmed that he won’t play in OU’s bowl game, although it’s unlikely any of them will.

Several key players have confirmed they will play in the bowl game, though. Junior wide receiver Marvin Mims, fifth-year tight end Brayden Willis and redshirt senior defensive back CJ Coldon will all suit up.

Florida State is also expected to have numerous key contributors available for the Cheez-It Bowl. Verse has confirmed his availability along with Jammie Robinson, a redshirt junior safety who made the All-ACC first team.

OU football player tracker: Keeping up with Sooners in transfer portal and bound for NFL