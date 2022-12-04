What’s New In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1: Motorcycles, The

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 has arrived. Coming after the shortest chapter in Fortnite history at just one year long, Chapter 4 may signal a new way forward for Epic’s battle royale where players get a major overhaul every December going forward. In Fortnite Chapter 4, a totally new map has arrived, though it’s not without some allusions to past landing spots, like always. New Fortnite weapons are here too, as is another new battle pass and totally new mechanics such as motorcycles and a perks system called Augments. Consider this your all-in-one explainer on what’s new and unusual in Fortnite Chapter 4.
These guides will be quickly filled in as Fortnite downtime ends, so bookmark it and spend your launch day with us. Happy Chapter 4, loopers!