Woman ends disaster date with the help of a ‘vomiting stranger’

One revealed: “Before I met my husband, I was actually pretty lucky that I didn’t have any really horrific dates, but I did have one that had me running for the hills.

“I was 20, he was 30, we went out to dinner and the entire time he was banging on about me being his ‘dream girl’ and how I’m ‘so perfect’.

“He also wanted to take me to meet his mum the following weekend. Thank god I met him there instead of him picking me up.”

She ended the date as quickly as possible and never spoke to the super keen guy again.