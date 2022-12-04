World Cup LIVE – England team news ‘leaked’, Pele condition

Brazilian football icon Pele has said he feels “strong” after reports emerged on Thursday he had been placed under end-of-life care.

The 82-year-old was flooded with well-wishes from across the world of football after it was claimed that he was only receiving treatment for pain and shortness of breath, with his body having reportedly struggled to respond to chemotherapy.

Pele has since delivered an update on his health via Instagram to reassure fans that he remains stable and is looking forward to watching Brazil in their next World Cup match against South Korea next week.

The statement read: “My friends, I want to keep everyone calm and positive. I’m strong, with a lot of hope and I follow my treatment as usual. I want to thank the entire medical and nursing team for all the care I have received.

“I have a lot of faith in God and every message of love I receive from you all over the world keeps me full of energy. And watch Brazil in the World Cup too! Thank you so much for everything.”