Xi Jinping to unleash ‘brutal military repression’ to stop

Australian MP Michael Danby has blasted the hard internal policing being used across China to tackle dissent over coronavirus measures. Xi Jinping’s regime is under pressure after massive protest erupts over Beijing’s “zero-Covid” rules.

Defence Intelligence Analyst Paul Monk has suggested current anti-lockdown backlash in China could be a “serious turning point” for Xi Jinping’s regime.

The protests are believed to have been triggered after a number of people lost their lives in an apartment building fire in Urumqi after emergency services were reportedly delayed by lockdown rules.

Mr Monk told Sky News Australia: “It seems to me various authoritarian regimes crack at different, often unpredictable points due to things that they didn’t foresee.

“This could be a very serious turning point for China.”