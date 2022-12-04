‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelsey Asbille Shut Down the Red Carpet in a

Leave it up to Kelsey Asbille to make the most simple of outfits look like a million bucks!

The Yellowstone star attended the Fort Worth premiere and pulled out all the stops. The actress, who stars as Monica Dutton, channeled her inner 90’s supermodel, but of course, added a subtle Western vibe. It is the Yellowstone red carpet, after all.

Omar Vega//Getty Images

Kelsey looked stunning in a simple, form-fitting black dress designed with a tasteful V-neck cut. She accessorized with a simple leather belt around her waist and completed the look with strappy heels.

Omar Vega//Getty Images

The 31-year-old actress known for her roles in shows like Fargo, Teen Wolf, and One Tree Hill, has fully leaned into her short bob era following her dramatic haircut (which became a key plot point in season 5) a few months prior.

We’re adding this Yellowstone premiere look at the top of our list of faves for the time being. With her previous appearance in a slinky, see through dress at the New York premiere red carpet AND her classy high-slit gown at the CFDA Fashion Awards, this wasn’t an easy decision, but we’re sure whatever she wears next will quickly become our new favorite.

Kelsey didn’t post the look to her personal Instagram account, but her hair stylist did. Let’s just say the comment section was ablaze with fire emojis and sweet messages like:

“Love this 90’s inspired lewkkkk 😍😍😍”

“Inspiration for short hair👏👏”

“how gorgeous!! Love this!”

Season 5 Episode 1 Spoiler Ahead!

Once inside at the premiere, Kelsey caught up with co-star Mo Brings Plenty.

Richard Rodriguez//Getty Images

The two shared an intense experience filming the first few episodes of the show’s new season. Following Kayce’s “I saw the end of us” prophecy that left a major cliffhanger last season, episode one picks back up with Monica going into labor. When she decides to drive herself to the hospital, she’s involved in a car accident that causes her to have a miscarriage. We know Yellowstone is just a show, but that scene had us grabbing for the tissues, y’all!

Kelsey leaned on Mo for advice on how to incorporate Native culture into the grieving process, including the filming of the baby’s funeral ceremony.

With part 1 of season 5 coming to a boiling point, we can’t wait to see what the future holds for Kelsey’s character and the Dutton crew.