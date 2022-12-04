Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes Finds Himself Constantly Admiring Kevin

As Kayce Dutton on “Yellowstone,” Luke Grimes is a man torn between two worlds — his family legacy with the ranch, and his wife and her Tribal Nation that wants a piece of the Dutton’s coveted land. It’s an ongoing dilemma in the series, which shows Grimes and Kevin Costner sharing many tense and tender scenes.

When the cameras stop rolling, though, all Grimes sees is Costner’s unmatched work ethic, which has taught the young actor an important lesson.

“His work ethic is something to look up to — how much he cares,” said Grimes. “For someone who has done so much in his career and has won an Oscar and been around for a while and kind of done everything that you could do in an acting career, he still really shows up to work. He wants to get the most out of every line, out of every scene. That’s something I can really look up to and something to learn from. Never phone it in. You keep working.”

Season 5 of “Yellowstone” airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the Paramount Network.