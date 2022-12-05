10 Internet Themed Horror Movies That Will Make You Want to Quit

Following the success of the webcam horror film Unfriended, a slew of horror films depicting the dark side of social media began to flood the mainstream. In these disturbing movies, evil exists on the internet, and characters are haunted by the World Wide Web. How do you expel an evil that has been invited through technology?





RELATED: 10 Scariest Horror Movies Where You Don’t See The Monster

Horror has a way of turning even the most innocent or simple experiences into the most benign ones. However, since the internet and social media have become such an integral part of modern life, it’s only natural for horror filmmakers to use them as a source of terror and entertainment. To deliver the most terrifying techno-horrors, Friend Request, Host, and Selfie from Hell play on newfound fears such as venturing into the forbidden dark web, being stalked online, and the lethal consequences of social media obsession. After seeing these films, you may want to wipe your social media forever.

COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAY

‘Friend Request’ (2016)

Friend Request revolves around a popular college student, Laura (Alycia Debnam-Carey), who makes the mistake of unfriending a mysterious girl named Marina (Liesl Ahlers) and invites a demonic presence into her life. When her friends die mysteriously, a frightened Laura has no choice but to figure out how to fight this evil.

The list of social media horror movies cannot be complete without mentioning Friend Request. The plot may become predictable at some point since it shares some similarities with slashers like Friday the 13th, but this gripping horror movie is more than satisfying to watch. Though it may seem a bit campy with its idea of a Facebook demon, it does have lots of fun moments and some blood too.

‘Tragedy Girls’ (2017)

Two small-town friends, McKayla Hooper (Brianna Hildebrand) and Sadie Cunningham (Alexandra Shipp) are obsessed with becoming social media stars and resort to murder to entertain their distraught fans. Fortunately for them, they capture a serial killer Lowell (Kevin Durand), and commit several brutal murders for their ominous social media page while pinning them on him.

Tyler MacIntyre presents a slasher genre with a modern twist. Tragedy Girls is as dark as slasher films can get, featuring psychopath killers, gore, killing spree, suspense, and terror. It is one of the smartest horror movies with sassy main characters, an entertaining storyline, and fresh ideas that differ from traditional slasher films. While some may find this comedy-horror funny, it may put others off since these villains show no remorse for their heinous actions and virtually go unpunished.

‘Host’ (2020)

Six friends attempt an online séance during their weekly Zoom meeting only to invite a demonic presence into their homes.

RELATED: The Best Horror TV Shows on Netflix

A Zoom-based horror movie with a well-timed jump scare, pacing that doesn’t meander, and superb acting has distinguished it from many other modern horrors. Despite being conceived during the COVID-19 lockdown, Host is a compelling movie, juggling between genuine tension and unsettling scares while every action is playedon a Zoom call. This desktop horror movie will indeed have many viewers hiding under their blankets. There’s no helping it.

‘Spree’ (2020)

A lonely rideshare driver will stop at nothing to become famous online. He devises a deadly plan to go viral and soon earns himself a reputation as the “Rideshare Killer.”

RELATED: ‘Godzilla’s Black and White Footage Makes it a True Horror Film

This is another horror-comedy that satirizes the lengths people will go to become famous online. It’s unsettling to see sweet Joseph David Keery from Stranger Things as a bloodthirsty villain. Nonetheless, his presence in the film is one of the reasons many people love it.

‘Cam’ (2018)

Alice (Madeline Brewer), a cam girl, discovers that a doppelgänger has hijacked her followers, and she must figure out who the double is to regain access to her account.

Aside from giving viewers a glimpse into the world of cam girls, Daniel Goldhaber‘s psychological horror film is expertly woven to have a great blend of sci-fi and supernatural. Many fans have compared it to Black Swan, but with a cyber twist and cam girls. It’s pretty creepy and perfectly captures what it’s like to be obsessed with achieving status rank online or being obsessed with numbers. Although the film was great, some viewers may find the ending unsatisfying.

‘Unfriended: Dark Web’ (2017)

A group of friends discovers a laptop that has access to the dark web, where they watch a series of disturbing videos about people who appear to be in danger. Soon after, they receive anonymous messages informing them that they will all die if they disconnect or call the police. The fun night suddenly turns into horrifying as they die one by one while others watch in terror.

The only similarity between this standalone sequel to Unfriended and the first franchise is that they both happen on laptop screens. Stephen Susco succeeds in creating a cruel and unsettling movie that offers a bleak glance at how terrifying the internet age can be.

‘Selfie from Hell’ (2018)

An online vlogger from Germany, Julia (Meelah Adams), visits her cousin Hannah (Alyson Walker) in the U.S. only to become ill. Hannah scours the internet to find the cause of the strange illness, only to discover an inaccessible site on the dark web. Her seemingly normal home transforms into a haunted house.

People who love horror movies with lots of jump-scares will definitely love this, as it offers a glimpse into the terrifying world of the dark web. However, the film is a little formulaic, and it is difficult for some viewers to enjoy it thoroughly. Nevertheless, it does a great job of warning people to stay away from the dark web because bad things are bound to happen when they venture there.

‘Initiation’ (2020)

A frat party that starts innocently quickly turns bloody when a star athlete is found impaled in his dorm room. Soon bodies start turning up on campus as a metal mask-wearing killer picks and kills frat boys and sorority girls.

Initiation crosses slasher-horror and crime thriller tropes to deliver an engaging story. It paves the way for modern-day horror slashers by incorporating new elements such as social media bullying, women’s rights, and more. This slasher flick is more than just another horror movie for horror’s sake; it takes its time to develop characters and the storyline.

‘Like Me’ (2017)

In Like Me, a teenage girl desperate for human connections sets out on a killing spree that she broadcasts on social media.

RELATED: 9 Best Serial Killer Documentaries On YouTube (That Will Keep You Up At Night)

The color-soaked cinematography blended with an outstanding portrayal of characters by the cast and the inventiveness of the kills will surely engender many in this disturbing serial killer tale. Kiya’s (Addison Timlin) representation of millennial isolation reflects the dark side of trying so hard to be relevant online.

‘Ratter’ (2015)

A young graduate student living alone in New York is tormented by a hacker who stalks her through all of her technological devices. When video feeds are not enough, he goes from virtual to a physical stalker.

Ratter manages to induce real-life panic and fear by focusing solely on online prowling. Shot through the lens of a webcam, cellphone, wobble cam, and other devices, this home invasion horror is frighteningly realistic. This short cyber horror movie is quite different from movies of its type in that it does not rely on gore or violence to tell the story. It has enough suspense to make it terrifying.

KEEP READING: ‘Paranormal Activity’: All The Movies, Ranked From Worst to Best