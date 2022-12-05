5 Kaiju Movies That Aren’t From Japan

Though some will quibble about the exact definition, the kaiju genre is marked almost exclusively by its giant monsters. The go-to example is Godzilla, but there were strange creatures before the King and there have been constant new takes on the concept since. Though Japan is the typical point of reference for the genre, filmmakers from many other nations have put their spin on the idea.





Just about every culture has a history of mythology, often laying the groundwork for the stories we tell today. The unique set of fears, social issues, and historical background inform the type of horror they’re likely to respond to. But, if there’s one thing we can all agree upon, it’s that a giant monster is compelling.

Troll

Recently released on Netflix to surprisingly substantial viewership, this Norwegian monster film takes the familiar framing and storytelling techniques of modern kaiju films and applies them to local legend. Any fairy tale aficionado or even the average D&D fan would know what a troll is. They’re massive humanoid monsters who are turned to stone in the light of the sun. Some believe that a mountain range in Norway holds 13 trolls, all of whom have been locked in suspended animation for generations. A widely despised effort to build a highway through the mountain wakes up a sleeping giant, leading to death and destruction as the military attempts to put down the beast. A dedicated paleontologist, her hardcore troll-truther dad, a moderately compassionate soldier, and a cowardly political aide join forces in an attempt to save the area from the troll’s wrath. It’s a solid take on the concept, and kaiju film fanatics will find a lot to love.

Gorgo

This little-known 1961 creature feature is a co-production between the United Kingdom, the United States, and Ireland. French director Eugène Lourié owes just about every aspect of the film to the international popularity of Godzilla, which was released only seven years earlier. Gorgo was originally going to be set in Japan and the suit techniques used to make the monster were pioneered by the King of the Monsters. The film follows a group of pearl divers and fishermen who discover a strange amphibious creature off the coast of Ireland. After successfully capturing the beast, he’s given the name Gorgo and sold off as a carnival attraction in London. This upsets Gorgo’s much larger and more powerful mother Ogra, who goes on a rampage to get her son back. Gorgo is an underrated classic, with great effects for its era and a thrilling exploration of the newly-established kaiju genre.

The Host

Today, Bong Joon-Ho is one of the most respected directors in the world, largely thanks to his beloved 2019 film Parasite. Over a decade earlier, however, he established himself as a strong voice in the monster movie genre. The Host is Bong Joon-Ho’s third film and his first foray into science fiction. The film brings the social aspects of the kaiju genre to the forefront, taking a satirical eye to the bureaucratic structure of South Korea and the ecological disaster of modern life. The effects are a little outdated, and not in the charming way that a man in a suit manages to feel. Despite the slightly dodgy CGI in some spots, the film demonstrates how perfect tracking and lighting can make the monster still look perfectly real. The plot follows a man who struggles to get his daughter back from the monster as society crumbles around him. The Host is smart, fun, scary, and the perfect example of what can be done when a creator elevates a simple concept.

The Beast from 20,000 Fathoms

When Godzilla came out, it had two main inspirations. King Kong and The Beast from 20,000 Fathoms. This American monster movie contains most of the DNA for Ishiro Honda’s classic. The film depicts a hibernating dinosaur who is awoken by a nuclear bomb test. The Rhedosaurus isn’t brought to life by the typical suit techniques. Instead, stop-motion legend Ray Harryhausen created excellent effects. The film is celebrated more for what it created than for what it is, but it’s still a solid early example. There are few kaiju films from the era that are more fun to watch.

Pulgasari

This 1985 film features one of the strangest production stories of all time. The film was directed by celebrated South Korean director Shin Sang-ok while he was kidnaped under the orders of Kim Jong-il. Sang-ok was forced under threat of death to direct many films, but his final film made under captivity was an act of protest disguised as a kaiju film. The film follows a feudal Korean village under the heel of an oppressive dictator. A young girl accidentally summons Pulgasari, a tiny monster who eats metal. After the locals discover his ability to grow after eating, they come together and give him everything they have so that he’ll overthrow the oppressive government. He does, but he then immediately takes their place, forcing the village to continue feeding him under threat of death. It’s a story about a freedom fighter becoming the oppressor, a clear commentary on the story of the Kim family in Korea. This bizarre film is a fun watch, but it’s also one of the strangest stories in film history.

