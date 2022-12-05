British Tennis Star Emma Raducanu Dials Back Time to Fondly

Emma Raducanu recently talked about her grandmothers and her weakness in their cooking. The tennis star is very close with her family and loves remembering them with fondness. In an interview with National Geographic, Emma talked about her upbringing and how it is influenced by food. Her grandmothers take the lead in these stories of Emma’s favorite memories as a child.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Life in London sure is great, but Emma misses her days in China with her mother and grandmother. She also misses her Romanian grandmother on her father’s side. There are so many delicacies that Raducanu loves and all of them bring back memories of her grandmothers.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Emma Raducanu is a grandma’s girl

Emma loves dumplings. Her favorite dumplings are the ones stuffed with prawns, eggs, and chives. And they must smell like home to her. Talking about her Chinese grandmother, Emma says, “I have so many memories of my mum and grandma cooking dumplings. When I’d go back to China, we’d all crowd round a tiny kitchen table…I miss those days very much.”

DIVE DEEPER

19-Year-Old British Star Emma Raducanu Chooses a Korean Destination Over

Wimbledon as Her ‘Favorite’ Place to Play Tennis

Her Romanian grandmother is also very dear to Emma. Emma’s in love with the home-cooked European meals that her grandmother made. “She’d make sarmale, a traditional Romanian dish of rice and meat wrapped in sauerkraut cabbage and boiled in a pot with tomato sauce for a couple of hours. It’s really good; you’d have it with polenta — they love polenta in Romania.”

Sep 11, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Emma Raducanu of Great Britain celebrates after her match against Leylah Fernandez of Canada (not pictured) in the women’s singles final on day thirteen of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

And that is not all. Emma’s grandmother would also make her ciorba- a tangy soup with meatballs. “She’d stand in the kitchen from 8 am until 4 pm and make these dishes, and that’s all she’d do every single day.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Raducanu’s guilty pleasure – chocolate

Emma also spoke about her health-conscious food habits. She admitted that previously she was not a very cautious eater, but now that is under control. She now prefers to go for a carb-heavy meal before her matches to replenish the energy- either rice with fish or some sushi.

Talking about her one craving, it’s chocolate. “My main indulgence is chocolate — it’s probably my biggest weakness.” In recent times, Emma has also discovered a newfound likeness to steak. Talking about her culinary prowess, she makes herself breakfast every day with some oats, fruits, cinnamon, crunchy peanut butter, and honeycomb. She has two deal breakers when it comes to these ingredients- the crunchy peanut butter and the honeycomb!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Emma’s love for food and pride in her culture surely inspires us to not just eat healthy, but eat happy. What is your go-to breakfast routine? Let us know in the comments.

Watch this story: Million Dollar Endorsements, Emma Raducanu Signed after US Open Glory