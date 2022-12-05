Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Player Crafts a Custom UI Screen

A player creates a concept piece for a new UI for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 that is inspired by the UIs of previous Call of Duty games.

In response to the continuously criticized UI of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, a fan has created a concept piece of a custom UI screen for the game. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2‘s UI has been an issue for as long as the game has been available to players, with no shortage of complaints online lamenting the interface.





Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players have vocally disliked the game’s UI since the game first went into public beta in September, with many saying it feels outdated, clunky, and not properly designed for consoles and PCs. These comparisons became particularly apparent last month when a fan-made image showed a striking amount of similarities between Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2‘s UI and that of streaming service Hulu. Subsequent game updates have helped to alleviate some of this frustration, but many players are still dissatisfied.

A particularly common view held by upset fans is that the game would be better off copying the UI of older games, often seen as superior in their simplicity. This idea was not lost on a fan who designed their own concept piece on what the game’s UI could be. This fan, who goes by username seththomreese on Reddit, states that they pulled from the UIs of the previous Call of Duty games as inspiration, particularly Call of Duty: Black Ops 2. A prominent example of this inspiration is the use of a still background image instead of spotlighting the player’s operator.

To seasoned Call of Duty players, the similarities to past game UIs were obvious, particularly with the use of bright green colors which appear to be a callback to the night-vision aesthetic of the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare trilogy. In the comments of the post, the user shared a revised version of the UI concept that included modern features such as the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 operators and battle pass.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2‘s continued UI issues are just one among several negatively received changes in Call of Duty titles, another example being the inconsistent mini-maps of recent Call of Duty games. Despite the series’ reputation for its games being very similar to each other, it is clear that the developers have attempted to evolve the series with varying degrees of success. Some of these changes can come from needing to accommodate for new mechanics like the battle pass, but other alterations, such as the mini-maps, feel like they’ve been made for the sake of being different. The Call of Duty community has been far from silent on these matters, but only time will tell whether the games’ developers will budge on these issues.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

