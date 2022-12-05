Clinton Co. Genealogical Society holds annual banquet

Members of the Clinton County Genealogical Society (CCGS) gathered for their Annual Banquet and Meeting Monday evening, Nov. 28 at the Senior Center on Nelson Avenue.

The invocation was given by Christine Snyder. After dinner president Gene Snyder thanked the officers and committees for their achievements during the past year, and then highlighted the group’s activities of 2022. These included lectures by professional genealogists Debbie Large and Dana Ann Palmer, a program on the history of Wilmington’s Carnegie Library by member Suzanne Madison, and an interesting session on “What Can You Find in the Wilmington College Library Archives?” by college Librarians Lee Bowman and Elizabeth House.

The July potluck picnic at Quaker Knoll Camp featured a “show and tell” of family heirlooms. The outing to Jim and Joan Burge’s beautifully restored and re-purposed 1884 Brown Road Schoolhouse included presentations about the restoration process, the history of early education in our county, and information about the four Brown brothers who settled in the area before 1810.

The biggest and most exciting event of the year was the presentation in April by Taylor Stuckert’s Wilmington College Honors Symposium class on “Fifty Years After: Revisiting New Burlington.” Students presented a look back at the loss of the village and nearby farmsteads due to the creation of Caesar Creek Lake. Interestingly, within the packed audience were several individuals who had been affected by these events of 50 years past. John Baskin, author of “New Burlington: The Life and Death of an American Village,” who had witnessed and documented the event, was present to speak about his experiences and answered many questions.

CCGS officers for the upcoming year were elected and installed as follows: president Gene Snyder, vice president Jim Burge, recording secretary Pam Dase, assistant recording secretary Susan Henry, corresponding secretary Barbara Daulton, treasurer Ron Johnson, and assistant treasurer Jim Hackney. The November 2022 Revision of the organization Bylaws and Standing Rules was approved.

Rosemary Chandler was presented a First Families certificate for proving her ancestor Thomas Dailey had settled in Clinton County before 1820. Susan Henry was recognized for her faithful service as the genealogy librarian during the past several years. Beth Mitchell was recognized for her and her committee’s work on the four public Saturday sessions about the history of the 13 Clinton County townships.

The speaker for the evening was Judge John W. “Tim” Rudduck. Tim, as had been requested, told about his growing up in southwest Ohio, his life as an attorney and how he came to be a judge in Clinton County. He related of the creation and the work of the U-Turn drug court. He then spoke of becoming interested in his genealogy after seeing the name “David Rudduck” as a donor of a stained glass window in a Wilmington church. Looking at his Rudduck lineage, he found that Lydia Hadley Rudduck was his great grandmother. With this information he contacted CCGS member Christine Hadley Snyder, who did the research to find that she and Tim are fourth cousins, once removed. As an honorarium, she presented to Judge Rudduck a 198 year-old brick that was salvaged from the ruins of the 1825 house of Jonathan T. Hadley, his newly discovered great great great great grandfather.