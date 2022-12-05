New York, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report “Cloud Security Posture Management Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact” – https://www.reportlinker.com/p06370339/?utm_source=GNW

The global cloud security management market is expected to grow from $3.45 billion in 2021 to $4.05 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.48%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The cloud security management market is expected to reach $7.79 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.76%.

The cloud security posture management market consists of sales of IT security tools by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to continuously check the cloud infrastructure for a lack of compliance with security policy.It refers to IT security technologies made to find cloud misconfiguration problems and compliance threats.

It is used by businesses who wish to extend their security best practices to hybrid and multi-cloud systems and have embraced a cloud-first strategy. Although CSPM is frequently linked to infrastructure as a service (IaaS) cloud services, the technology can also be utilized in software as a service (SaaS) and platform as a service (PaaS) cloud settings to decrease configuration errors and lower compliance risks.

The main components of cloud security posture management are solutions and services.Solutions are used to integrate disparate systems, improve project risks and reduce time to value.

A cloud computing solution is a method that offers all components of an IT solution as part of a single offer.The organization sizes are large enterprises and small & medium enterprises.

The cloud models are infrastructure-as-a-service (iaas), platform-as-a-service (PaaS), software-as-a-service (saas). The verticals include bfsi, healthcare, retail, trade, it, telecommunication, and the public sector.

North America was the largest region in the cloud security posture management market in 2021 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in cloud security posture management market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

A huge increase in the number of people using the internet for employment, education, and leisure is driving significant growth for cloud security posture management.There has been a tremendous rise in the number of internet users for various reasons such as employment, education, and leisure time.

One of the most influential and quickly developing technologies is the internet which has further led to a boost in demand for cloud security posture management (CSPM).Consumption for CSPM technologies is sparked by the ensuing sharp increase in bandwidth demand as well as an unanticipated rise in the frequency of cyberattacks like Ransomware, Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS), and other threats.

For instance, according to a recent report from risk based security in the first quarter of 2020, 8.4 billion records were exposed, a 273% rise from the first quarter of 2019. Therefore, the need to secure the data with increasing use of the internet and cyberattacks is the main concern of the customers which has led to a positive shift in the demand for cloud security posture management.

New product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in cloud security posture management.Major companies operating in the cloud security posture management market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.

For instance, in October 2020, a US-based cybersecurity company provider, Palo Alto, launched Prisma Cloud 2.0. and recently introduced its new category in cloud security – the Cloud-native security platform to protect cloud-native applications. Prisma Cloud Data Security was created with the express intention of addressing the difficulties associated with finding and safeguarding data at the volume and velocity typical of public cloud systems. With the augment of new technology Prisma 2.0, the provider aims to assist the numerous businesses that are actively adopting multi-cloud architectures across different computing paradigms. Professionals in DevOps, cloud infrastructure, and security can more confidently protect the innovations that promote user engagement with Prisma Cloud 2.0. Therefore, trends like these give leverage to market players by introducing such new product innovations to make a strong customer base.

In October 2021, Forcepoint, a US-based company that provides data-first security, acquired Bitglass for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Forcepoint will offer a best-in-class SSE platform with cutting-edge Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Secure Web Gateway (SWG), and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), all easily managed from a single console.

Bitglass US-based company provides data and threat protection for any interaction, anywhere, on any device to make sure to secure business continuity across the distributed enterprise.

The countries covered in the cloud security posture management market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

