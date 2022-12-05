Cruise ship advises passengers to avoid area – ‘significant

Yasmin Pekel is a cruise expert and the owner of Blue Cruise . She shared her top tip for the first day of the holiday.

Yasmin said: “Your first day can be overwhelming, as you’re in an entirely new setting with endless things to do.

“Going for a wander around the ship is a great idea, as it’ll allow you to map out the places you want to visit, whether key shops, restaurants or attractions.

“However, you should always avoid the buffet on the first day, as this is often the first stop for hungry passengers.

“As a result, while the buffet should be a quick food source, there are likely to be significant queues.

READ MORE: An island escape in the Seychelles