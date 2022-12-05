Cruise ship advises passengers to avoid area – ‘significant

Yasmin Pekel is a cruise expert and the owner of Blue Cruise. She shared her top tip for the first day of the holiday.
Yasmin said: “Your first day can be overwhelming, as you’re in an entirely new setting with endless things to do.
“Going for a wander around the ship is a great idea, as it’ll allow you to map out the places you want to visit, whether key shops, restaurants or attractions.
“However, you should always avoid the buffet on the first day, as this is often the first stop for hungry passengers.
“As a result, while the buffet should be a quick food source, there are likely to be significant queues.
“Instead, there are often deals at onboard restaurants, so explore these options before loading your plate.”
While the buffet might be the most popular choice on the first day, passengers could face significant queues there.
Large cruise ships will usually have a huge variety of restaurants and although they may not all be open on the first day, fast food options often are.
Grabbing a quick meal away from the buffet will allow passengers more time to explore the ship.
The buffet is usually one of the ship’s most popular restaurants as it is included in nearly every passenger’s booking.
However, although it’s likely to be busy on the first day, it may be the quickest option during the rest of the holiday.
A passenger wrote on Reddit: “I used to never go to the buffet. Now it is my go-to for burgers, fries and a very quick lunch.
“I also make cheese and meat plates to bring to the lounge chair I am sitting at. A little thought goes a long way.”
Passengers will also need to go to their muster briefing on the first day of their cruise holiday.
A muster briefing is when passengers will be told what to do in the event of an emergency on the ship.
Although many guests complain about the briefing, it is essential for safety purposes and they will need to attend.
Following the pandemic, some ships now offer passengers digital briefings from the TV in their rooms.
Yasmin also offered some health advice for new passengers looking to book a cruise this year.
She said: “Covid isn’t the only illness that health bodies recommend getting vaccinated for.
“You should always look into the countries your tour ship will be visiting prior to embarking. Some countries have specific vaccine requirements, often due to illnesses found in the country.
“Examples of vaccines you may need include measles, chickenpox, polio and diphtheria.”
As passengers may be disembarking the ship in many different countries, they will need to meet the health requirements for each.
